Another look at Tinubu’s 2nd Abeokuta declaration

Bola Tinubu on Wednesday made obvious,deliberate and orchestrated comments the second time around.

“Let me say what’s on my mind.

“The other day, I told you. “This one too,..

He accused some forces of using the raging fuel scarcity and recently-introduced naira notes and cash handling policies of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to blunt his chances at the ballot box next month.

“You’re hoarding fuel and hoarding the naira,” Mr Tinubu said during a campaign stop in Abeokuta this afternoon. “Still, we will vote, and we will win this election.”

“Whether you change the ink of the naira or spend money till you are in debt, things won’t turn out as you hope, we are the ones who will win the election, and our opponents will fail,” Mr Tinubu said.

The presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress was expressing his disapproval over the fuel crisis that has seen long queues across the country, with citizens spending productive hours at filling stations while also paying more to get the crucial commodity.

The CBN also recently announces changes to the national currency and vastly limited amounts that could be withdrawn in a day from bank accounts across the country.

The currency change has seen millions of Nigerians besieging banking halls across the country in a rush to deposit cash still in their possessions.

Politicians like Mr Tinubu, who may have been counting on using cash to sway the election, have been grumbling over the policy changes.

Recognising the potential devastation of acute fuel shortages ahead of a presidential election, Mr Tinubu appeared not only to distance himself from the policies but to insinuate a conspiracy against him by President Muhammadu Buhari, his political ally whom he helped into office in 2015.

Mr Buhari has indicated his intention to allow a level-playing field during the upcoming election, a position that has unsettled Mr Tinubu who was looking forward to a generous payback for his contribution to Mr Buhari’s electoral successes in 2015 and 2019.

Mr Buhari said he backed CBN’s decision to recolour naira notes in order to restore control over the money supply. Millions of Nigerians have been forced by the programme to transfer their cash to banks before it loses its legal tender status next week. While the general public has lamented the policy’s haste, political moneybags have more insidious discontent.

Mr Tinubu and his crew have a niche for influencing elections with money through various means, including vote buying.

On the eve of the 2019 general elections, multiple bullion vans were seen entering his private residence in Ikoyi Lagos, drawing wide criticisms.

His contenders Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party and Peter Obi of the Labour Party have also been previously accused of paying voters.

There are insinuations that his words are direct attack aimed at president Buhari, while note a few believe, he is talking to the cabal, and a major opposition, People Democratic Party (PDP)

Mr Tinubu said the plan to remove subsidies and increase in fuel prices are tactics to scare the voters, promising a reduced price at the pump if elected on February 25.

“They want to put their caps on their waist, they are planning to increase the price of fuel, don’t be worried, we will bring it down. They don’t want the election to hold, but will you let them?” he asked rhetorically.

“They think they can cause panic, the sabotaged fuel supply, whether there are means on vehicular movement or not, on election day, we will go and vote, and we will win,” he said.

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress for the 2023 elections, also asserted that the 2023 general election was the target of a vast conspiracy. Wednesday in Abeokuta, the capital of Ogun State, the former two-term Lagos State governor made the announcement.

Tinubu stated that the current fuel crisis and the Central Bank of Nigeria’s redesign of the Naira were part of a plot by certain interests in the country to sabotage the upcoming elections.

He spoke while addressing a crowd of party supporters at the M. K. O. Abiola Stadium, Abeokuta, during the APC presidential campaign rally. The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who was flanked by Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State and other notable leaders of the party, expressed confidence that he would win the election despite the obstacles in his path.

“This is a superior revolution and when I tell you, you know what I mean. “You know me. “We are going there to win.”

“Tinubu categorically stated that the opposition Peoples Democratic Party will lose the race to the Aso Rock Villa. According to him, the 2023 election is a revolution and it will be decided with the Permanent Voter Cards.

Tinubu, who alluded to certain conspiracy against his candidacy, said he would not be deterred by the schemes of those he described as traitors and mischief-makers.

While deploring the hardship occasioned by fuel scarcity in the country

, Tinubu said his administration would bring the problem to an end. The former governor assured that, if elected as president, he would ensure reduction in pump price of petrol and adequate supply of the product across the country. He noted that Nigerians were resolute to make a difference and would go all out to cast their votes, even if conspirators tried to sabotage the electoral process with artificial fuel scarcity.

Tinubu said: “Even if they said there is no full, we will trek to vote. “They have a lot of mischief in stock. “They could say there is no fuel. News continues after this ad “They have been scheming to create fuel crisis, but forget about it.

“Relax, I Asiwaju I have told you that the issue of fuel supply will be permanently addressed.

“Whoever wants to eat the honey embedded in a mountain won’t worry about the axe. “Let them increase the price of fuel.

“Only them know where they have hoarded fuel. “They hoarded money, they hoarded naira, we will go and vote and we will win, even if they change the ink on Naira notes.

“Whatever their plans, it will come to nought. “We are going to win. “Those in the PDP will lose.” Tinubu promised Nigerian youths and students that his administration would guarantee stable academic calendar and student loans.

He said: “We will take over the government from them – the traitors who wanted to contest with us. “They had no experience.

The great Nigerian youths, the great Nigerian students, the confident Nigerian youths. “This is a revolution. “This election is a revolution.

“They are plotting, but they will fail. “They said fuel price will increase and reach N2,000 per litre. “Go and relax. “They don’t want this election to hold. “They want to scuttle it. “But on this one, I’m guaranteeing you one thing: there will be student loan.

“Nobody will drop out of the university because of school fees. “I guarantee you that.

“We are too smart, we are brilliant, we are courageous, we are sharp, we will make four years course four years course.

“Do you agree? “Will you vote whether there is fuel or not? “Call your sister, we are bringing revolution. “Let me say what’s on my mind.

“The other day, I told you. “This one too, they think they can cause crisis by sabotaging fuel supply.

“They are sabotaging fuel supply. “Whether there is fuel or not, whether there is Okada (motorcycle) or not, whether there is tricycle or not, we will go and vote and we shall win. “This is a superior revolution and when I tell you, you know what I mean. “You know me. “We are going there to win.” Dignitaries in attendance included the Speaker of House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila; Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State; Governor Abiodun Oyebanji of Ekiti State; Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State; and Ondo State Deputy Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa. Others were former Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi; former Governor of Osun State, Gboyega Oyetola; former Osun State Governor, Chief Bisi Akande; former Ogun State Governor, Chief Olusegun Osoba; former Governor of Ogun State and candidate of the APC for Ogun East Senatorial District, Otunba Gbenga Daniel; former APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole; and APC National Secretary, Senator Iyiola Omisore