Insider reveals the truth about Wunmi Toriola ‘s crashed marriage

Nollywood actor, Akeem Adeyemi has blown hot as he defends his female colleague, Wumi Toriola over her ex-husband.

Recall that Wumi Toriola’s ex-husband, had opened up on their crashed marriage to his new love interest.

While speaking on their failed marriage, he said that their marriage was filled with violence, deceit and betrayal from Wumi Toriola’s part.

Her estranged husband made this known to his new Igbo girlfriend, who leaked their conversation to Instagram blogger, Gistlover.

The blogger claimed that a lady had reached out to her when she broke the news of the couple’s crashed marriage. The lady alleged that she was dating Wumi’s husband and he had denied being married.

After confirming that her new man was the Actress’s ex, she confronted him and he opened to her on his ‘toxic marriage’.

Although, not going deeper, the father of one revealed that his marriage to the actress was an ugly one, filled with physical assault and deceit. Describing his marriage as a total regret, he accused the actress of assaulting his mother.

Speaking up for her, Akeem Adeyemi narrated how Wumi Toriola gave her all for the marriage and endured torture from her husband.

He stated that the actress was a maga in her marriage as she took care of the financial responsibilities in the home, including their wedding.

According to Akeem, her ex-husband is only trying to tarnish Wumi’s image as his mother still calls wumi frequently.

He added that he was not only torturing her mentally, but having extra marital affairs.

“Wumi Toriola is not a violent person. She gave her all in that marriage but it didn’t work out as expected. She was a maga in the marriage. Ayo, her ex is so manipulative and he is lying to his new woman just to tarnish Wumi’s image. The mother-in-law he claimed wumi beat still calls her till today

Wumi funded 90% of the wedding. When Ayo her ex was terribly sick and needed money for Surgery. Wumi paid 80% of it. When he had no job, Wumi was taking care of the finances of the home without complaining yet this guy was having extra marital affairs and he gave her a mental torture. When she went to deliver their baby in America. Ayo never called her to check on her. How many women cam accept this?”.