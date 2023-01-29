Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
11 burnt to death along Benin-Sagamu expressway

11 burnt to death along Benin-Sagamu expressway

YouNews January 29, 2023

No fewer than 11 people have lost their lives in a road accident that occurred in Ore town along the Benin-Shagamu Expressway in Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State, on Sunday morning.

It was gathered that the accident involved a Marcopolo bus and a truck.

The victims were said to have burnt beyond recognition as the vehicles involved caught fire.

The Ondo Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Mr Ezekiel Son’Allah, confirmed the deadly incident.

He said the accident occurred as a result of excessive speeding on the part the drivers of the vehicles involved.

