20ft Container crushes 9 to death @ Ojuelegba, Lagos..1 survivor

Nine bus passengers were killed as a container-laden truck fell at Ojuelegba bridge in Lagos on Sunday.

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) said rescue and evacuation efforts are ongoing at the scene of the accident.

Olufemi Damilola Oke-Osanyintolu, permanent secretary, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), said nine persons died — including two children.

“Upon arrival at the scene, a truck conveying a 20ft container was found to have landed on top of a commercial bus,” Oke-Osanyintolu said.

“Further investigations revealed that the bus was picking up passengers when the truck lost control and fell over the side of the bridge.

“After suspending the container load with the aid of the Agency’s forklift and cutting off the top of the bus with light rescue equipment, a single adult woman was extricated alive and taken to the trauma centre.”

The agency said the Nigeria police will conduct further investigation on the “removal of the barriers on the bridge aimed at preventing trucks from ascending”.

According to a witness account shared by @PoojaMedia on Twitter, the truck fell while trying to prevent a bus from overtaking it.

“Container just fell on a bus at Ojuelegba bridge. There are people inside the bus (full load) as health officials are giving them trip. We need emergency here to lift the container,” @PoojaMedia tweeted.

“Speaking to an eyewitness (an Uber driver), he said the trailer wanted to block the bus from overtaking him immediately he overtook the trailer as he saw everything through his side mirror. He went to turn at the roundabout to see the impact.”

Different containers have been involved in accidents on the bridge in the past.

The latest incident on the bridge has sparked outrage and heated reactions on Twitter.