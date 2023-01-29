Apostle Suleman’s wife attacks Halima, says he never cheated in our 19yrs

Dr. Lizzy Johnson Suleman, wife of Apostle Johnson Suleman, has reacted to the scandal between her husband and Nollywood actress, Halima Abubakar.

Mrs. Suleman insisted that, she’s been married to the clergyman for 19 years, and in those 19 years, he never cheated on her.

Recall that Halima Abubakar resurrected her issue with Apostle Johnson Suleman after he sued her for N1billion.

She went live on Instagram and laid serious allegations about how Apostle Johnson slept with her even when she was bleeding and many other derogatory comments.

In a video shared online, the wife of the founder of Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman, has stated that she did not want to get involved with the online drama between her husband and actress Halima Abubakar because she doesn’t want media publicity, however, situations call for it.

She pointed out that if a man cheats or is a chronic cheat, his attitude will give him out but her husband has never cheated as rumored by actress Halima Abubakar.

Lizzy further described the actions of Halima Abubakar as ”cheap blackmail”.

Recall that a close friend of Halima, Benita, had disclosed that the actress once tattooed Apostle Johnson Suleman’s name on her body.

Halima and Apostle Suleman have been trending for days after the former bounced back to accuse the man of God of some evil deeds.

Speaking about the scandal in an interview with social media blogger, Temiola Sobola, Benita disclosed that she knew the two were in a romantic relationship.

In her words: “Halima and I are best friends and I knew when she and Apostle Suleman were dating.

We never knew he was a pastor, we thought he was into oil and gas. Halima aborted 3 pregnancies for him after the third pregnancy, she started bleeding every day. I used to follow her to her shows and events.

We were always moving around with extra tampons to prevent her from getting stained.”

“We don’t know if the bleeding was as a result of the abortion, maybe her womb has been tampered with but when Suleman saw that her bleeding didn’t stop, he dumped her.

I wanted to get a tattoo one day and she opted to follow me. That was the day she removed the tattoo of Suleman’s name she had on her hand, then I knew my friend has been heartbroken.”