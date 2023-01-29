BREAKING: Buhari, Emefiele meet in Daura, Ok 10 extra days for old Naira

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has finally bowed to pressure and extended the usage of old Naira notes to February 10, 2023.

The CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele Sunday morning, said he had the approval of President Muhammadu Buhari for the extension till February 10,2023.

The new deadline is now 10 February instead of the former 31 January deadline, he said.

Mr Emefiele spoke in Daura, Katsina State, after a meeting with the president who is in his home state for official duties.

Mr Emefiele said Nigerians, who are yet to change their naira notes from the old to new ones, now have an opportunity to do so.

He said people must utilize the opportunity because the deadline will not be extended again.

E, after the closed door meeting, revealed that 75 percent of the N2.7 trillion held outside the banking system has been recovered.

He said: “We are happy that so far, the exercise has achieved a success rate of over 75 percent of the N2.7 trillion held outside the banking system. Nigerians in the rural areas, villages, the aged and vulnerable have had the opportunity to swap their old notes; leveraging the Agent Naira Swap initiative as well as the CBN Senior staff nationwide sensitization team exercise.

“Aside from those holding illicit/stolen Naira in their homes for speculative purposes, we do aim to give all Nigerians that have Naira legitimately earned and trapped, the opportunity to deposit their legitimately trapped monies at the CBN for exchange.

“Based on the foregoing, we have sought and obtained Mr President’s approval for the following:

“10-day extension of the deadline from January 31, 2023, to February 10, 2023; to legitimately held by Nigerians and achieve more success in cash swap in our rural communities after which all old notes outside the CBN losses their Legal tender Status.

“Our CBN staff currently on mass mobilization and monitoring together with officials of the EFCC and ICPC will work together to achieve these objectives.

“A 7-day grace period, beginning on February 10 to February 17,2023, in

compliance with Sections 20(3) and 22 of the CBN Act allowing Nigerians to deposit their old notes at the CBN after the February deadline when the old

currency would have lost its Legal Tender status.

“We therefore appeal to all Nigerians to work with the Central Bank of Nigeria to ensure a hitch free the implementation of this very important process for program.”