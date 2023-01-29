Grumblings as Judge tag Adekeke Buga dancer dancer

The second respondent did not score a majority of lawful votes cast for the election. The declaration and return is hereby declared as null and void, the second respondent cannot “go low low and buga won” as duly elected governor of Osun State in the election conducted on July 16 2022, see Kiss Daniel song, Buga,” -Justice Kume.

With these words, Justice Tetsea Kume, the Chairman of the three-member panel sacked Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, and declared Mr Adegboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress as the winner of the July 16 governorship poll while delivering his judgement in the case in Osogbo on Friday.

Osun PDP acting chairman, Akindele Adekunle, in an interview had said that the ‘Buga’ song mentioned in the tribunal by Justice Kume, and referenced by the judge in a landmark judgement showed how ‘unserious and illogical the pronouncement’ was.

“there is nothing in the law that says, ‘if you dance’, you have violated this law and it is so shocking that the judge can make reference to that area.

“It shows that his judgement is not based on facts. It was based on personal hatred for another human being. It is fraudulent and there was no attempt to disguise the fact that this was a waybill judgement.

“To us, it is not the business of a judge to inquire whether somebody is dancing or not. The judge simply trivialised a serious state matter. We had expected the judge to focus on the following issues when he was treating his judgement; on the issue of over-voting, didn’t talk about comparing the BVAS machines, accreditation list and others.

“He was just busy talking about ‘Buga’ and later jumped to over-voting. He trivialised the whole thing and that is why we believe that judgement will not stand at the court of appeal. Dancing, jogging, and running, are private affairs. That shows how ridiculous the whole judgement is. I’m not here as a party chairman to tell you this will continue or that will continue.