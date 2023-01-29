Protests, uneasy calm, pockets of violence in Osun over Adeleke’s sack

Many residents on Saturday stayed indoors in fear, as rampaging hoodlums stormed the streets against the verdict of the tribunal.

At Otaefun, Igbona and Ogo-Oluwa areas, hoodlums blocked the road to traffic and beat up many commercial motorcyclists picking passengers.

Business activities were paralysed in many parts of the state and many markets shut as a result of unrest in town.

Reacting, the leadership of APC in the state condemned the act of brigandage allegedly exhibited by political hoodlums.

Speaking through a statement on Saturday, the acting Chairman of the party, Tajudeen Lawal, further said, “It was learnt that some armed notorious thugs immediately after the delivery of the judgement that did not favour Adeleke went berserk in Osogbo, destroying the billboards and posters of the APC senatorial candidate for the Osun Central Senatorial District, Senator Ajibola Bashir.

“The PDP thugs were spotted going round the state capital, shooting indiscriminately, attacking some members of the APC and their supporters in a manner suggestive of the fact that they were above the law of the land.

“The sacked Governor Adeleke has an option to appeal the tribunal judgement instead of resorting to self-help from the hoodlums who lack the capacity to influence the tribunal judgement that has been delivered in favour of our candidate, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola.

“If the sacked Governor Adeleke truly has genuine interest in allowing peace to reign in Osun State, he should put on his thinking cap and beat a retreat from his love for violence as such could only lead to an irredeemable perdition.”

Interestingly sacked ex- governor Adeleke has called for calm.

Adeleke, in a state-wide broadcast, restated his rejection of the tribunal judgement and affirming his appeal to a higher court.

He said, “My good people of Osun State, we have all heard the split judgement of the governorship election tribunal.

Two members of the tribunal delivered two opposing judgements, the chairman and another member. The member two did not deliver any judgment, she abstained.

“The reality of my election as the governor of Osun State is captured in the member one’s judgement. The claim of over-voting in the chairman’s judgement was unfounded.

This was clearly a miscarriage of justice. Based on the above, there was no majority judgment. I call on you all to remain calm and go about your normal activities, peacefully.

Please remain law abiding. We have strong faith in God and in our judiciary.”

Speaking, a former member of the Adegboyega Oyetola government stated that the All Progressives Congress leadership would urge the President, Muhammadu Buhari, to declare a state of emergency, over the spate of violence in Osun State.

Lamenting the spate of violence since the tribunal delivered its judgement, the ex-Osun State Commissioner for Works and Transportation, Mr Remi Omowaye, said if the PDP governorship candidate, Ademola Adeleke, failed to rein in members of his party who were attacking APC members, the leadership of the party might call on President Buhari to do so.

Omowaye said reports available to the party leadership indicated that many APC members had been forced out of their homes by the rampaging hoodlums allegedly working for the PDP.

He further said, “Our office in Ilesa has been attacked again. They riddled it with gunshots. They’ve been attacking a lot of our people; their thugs are going about threatening to kill any APC member. We are calling on the security operatives to come to our rescue. We are peace-loving Nigerians. The court has given judgment.

“Senator Adeleke said he is going to appeal, he should go ahead and appeal. But if they continue like this, we will call on the President to declare a state of emergency.

.

As of now, their thugs have been going around the state shooting indiscriminately As of now, I don’t have the figures for the casualties.

“Even the residents trying to jubilate had to run inside because of the fear of attack. The court has given judgement and there is room for the person in question to appeal, why attack people?

Today, some of the thugs didn’t even allow motorists to work. As I speak to you, the Tinubu/Shettima campaign office in Ilesha had been attacked and riddled with bullets again. How long are we going to continue with that?”

But the Osun PDP acting chairman, Akindele Adekunle, in an interview described Omowaye as an ‘alarmist and a daydreamer.’

He further accused the former commissioner of being the man in charge of the coordination of hoodlums on behalf of the administration where he served, insisting that PDP members were not anarchists but only out in a peaceful protest against any attempt to hijack the mandate that the Osun people gave Adeleke.

“During his days as commissioner, we all know he was the one that organised and managed thugs for the former governor, and we have repeated it that his failure to pay those he mobilised for their political warfare, was the reason for his security challenges now.

“Our members are not anarchists. They are only peacefully protesting and they are protesting against an attempt to hijack the mandate freely given by the people of Osun State to governor Ademola Adeleke. So, his allegations are unfounded and his reference to a state of emergency is equally a misinterpretation of what can call for a state of emergency.

“As of today in Osun, there is peace and tranquillity. The only thing is that people are exercising their fundamental right to protest against a paid judgement by a paid judge who actually left the law to dwell on personal issues as the basis for his legal action.

Nobody will take Remi Omowaye seriously in Osun because he is a false alarmist,” the PDP boss noted.