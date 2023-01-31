Buhari reveals grand conspiracy behind Boko Haram

During the lunch held in his honour at the Kano State Government’s House, Buhari alleged that some foreign elements were part of the conspiracy that used Boko Haram to destroy the country.

The President added that it was unfortunate that Boko Haram had stopped the country from tapping its resources in the Lake Chad Basin.

He said, “We have shown Nigerians and the rest of the world that we have so many natural resources. Boko Haram insurgents took over the control of 17 local governments in Borno State. Out of the 27 LGs in the state, 13 were under Boko Haram and only four were with the government.

“Half of Yobe State was in the hands of Boko Haram. I suspect there is an international group that wants to destroy Nigeria, if not how can Western education be Haram” he queried.

“I was a Minister of Petroleum when I was there for four years. Go to Chad Basin and see what we established there, and then you go to Sokoto Basin. So, we have to pray hard and also thank God.

“We fight for our land from the groups that are trying to destroy Nigeria, but we are very lucky. I am very happy that Nigerians showed me support, they identified with me and I identified with them also.”

According to the statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Buhari during the state banquet to conclude his one-day official visit to Kano after launching several projects, urged citizens to appreciate what they had.

He said, “We have a great country, but we do not appreciate it until we visit our neighbours and other countries where the preoccupation is for people to have one good meal a day.”

He also described ongoing infrastructure development nationwide as “fantastic,” and urged citizens to appreciate what they have as the country’s situation is not dire compared with her neighbours.