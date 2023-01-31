Corpse disappears from mortuary in Ogun, Ritual alleged

A yet-to-be-identified female corpse slated for burial on Saturday has gone missing from the morgue of the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital, Sagamu, Ogun State.

A hospital source said the drama started on Friday when the family of the deceased came to the hospital to take the body for burial only for them to discover that the corpse was no longer in the mortuary.

The source said the body, which was brought to the morgue in October 2022, could not be found among 69 other bodies shown to the family for verification

The two attendants in charge of the morgue fled the premises.

The source said, “The family members of the deceased came from Ijebu-Ode to Sagamu with undertakers and ambulance on January 27, 2023, to claim their corpse for burial, but were surprised to discover that the corpse was not part of the 69 bodies brought out of the morgue for verification.

“The CMD and other officials of the hospital were in a confused state as to what could have led to the disappearance of the female corpse deposited in the morgue since October last year.

“A Divisional Police Officer and his men, with other security agencies, visited the Morbid Anatomy and Histopathology Department of the hospital over the matter.”

The management of OOUTH, however, described the incident as a mix-up.

The Chief Medical Director of the hospital, Dr Oluwabunmi Fatungase, in a statement on Saturday, said the hospital was working with agents to unravel the circumstances behind the incident.

She noted that the footage from the Closed-Circuit Television camera was also being evaluated.

The CMD hinted that the hospital would go as far as conducting a DNA test to identify the corpse.

She said, “Any circumvention of the quality assurance of the hospital will not be taken lightly and necessary consequences in consonance with the public service rules will be applied on whoever is found culpable

“The present administration in Ogun State has upgraded the mortuary with modern freezers and scaled up its amenities. The mortuary services have been a preferred place for many people to keep the remains of their beloved intact until they are ready for burial.

“While apologising to the affected family for the embarrassing situation, we seek their cooperation towards the ongoing investigation.

The corpse will be identified and released to them for a befitting burial soon.”

Already many are alleging it would be Ritual killings.

It will be recalled that few weeks ago , Police operatives in Ogun State arrested eight persons including a couple, Taiwo and Salawa Ajalorun, after allegedly killing and dismembering a 26-year-old mother of two,Oyindamola Adeyemi.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), for the Ogun State Command, Mr. Abimbola Oyeyemi, in a statement, said the suspects were arrested on Wednesday, January 4, 2023.

Oyeyemi, who disclosed roles allegedly played by each of the suspects, gave names of other suspects as Lukman Oladele, Kayode Ibrahim, Bello Akeem, Alebiosu Adebayo, Fatai Rasheed and Fatai Jimoh

.The PPRO said the suspects were apprehended following a report lodged at Obalende Divisional Headquarters, Ijebu-Ode by one Ojo Omolara who reported that her neighbour, Oyindamola Adeyemi left home since morning of Wednesday 28th of December 2022 but didn’t return home and her phone has since then been switched off.

He said: “Since it is not 24hrs, she was advised to come back.

But the following day, being 29th of December 2022, while patrol team from Obalende division were on routine patrol, a dismembered body of a lady was discovered by the road side and the body was taken to a mortuary.

“Fortunately, the mortuary is a stone throw distance away from the house of the deceased and one of the mortuary workers, who knew about the missing person, called the attention of the deceased family to come and have a look at the body brought by the police.

“On getting there, the deceased friend, Ojo Omolara was able to identify it through the bra and underwear she put on since her head was already chopped off.

“Having recognised the body, the Divisional Police Officer, Obalende Murphy Salami, mobilised his crack detectives and embarked on a technical and intelligence-based investigation which led them to Taiwo Olutufese Ajalorun a herbalist whose possession the deceased Itel phone was recovered.

“He was promptly arrested, and a search warrant was duly executed in his house, where a container full of human blood later discovered to be that of the deceased was recovered.

“His arrest led to the apprehension of his friend, Lukman Oladele whose house the legs of the deceased were also recovered. They both made confessional statements which led to the arrest of other suspects who are buyers of different parts of the deceased body.

“On interrogation, Taiwo Olutufese Ajalorun and Lukman Oladele confessed that the deceased was lured to the house of Taiwo who happened to be her man friend, but as soon as the victim entered, she was pinned down by both Taiwo Olutufese and Lukman Oladele and they subsequently strangled her to death.

“After killing her, they cut off the head, legs and the two hands which they sold to their standby buyers to be used for money making rituals.

“According to them, the legs of the deceased were sold at the rate of N30,000, while the heart was sold at the rate of N50,000 to Akeem Bello, while the person who bought the head is still at large.

“The suspects confessed further that the victim was the third persons they have killed in such gruesome manner.”

The PPRO said the Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation Department for discreet investigation and diligent prosecution.