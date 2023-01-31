Nigerians going through a lot! Fuel, Naira scarcity bite

Murmurings and grumblings everywhere, over almost everything by nearly everybody.

The refusal to extend the date before the u turn on Sunday is perceived by many Nigerians as orchestrated attempt at making poor people suffer.

It has increased hardship in the society.

A citizen after searching for money to no avail said “So in an instance where you have like ten items to buy in about seven places, can you sum the total charges you will be made to forced to incurred in the processes…..?

“Can somebody please help us tell this Godwin Emefiele man to stop hurting us for God’s sake.

“No bank’s ATM works today around Ogba Ikeja, Agege and and other parts of Mainland Lagos.

Banks are just collecting deposits of the old notes. None is paying. God save you if you are with your last cash and you’re just hoping on hope to make quick cash at the nearest ATM. None would pump out any money for you. I went to six banks today, same story.

Why would they pay when they don’t have the new notes and CBN under Emefiele placed a fine of N1 million per day on any bank caught dispensing old notes.

Who is this man?

Was this how his predecessors handled currency change in the past?

Is he sound, or an error?

Everything is upside down. Its like he is acting a script. Many of the ATM are not dispensing around Secretariat area in Ikeja. Imagine Access bank that is paying only pays to people with Access card. Where are we going in this country, couple with scarcity of fuel.

“What is their preparation before deciding on it. They produce 30% of New note and over 70% of the old note is still in circulation. Banks refused to dispense the New note. Even collection of old note is a problem for them. This is just the beginning of war. CBN didn’t succeed in the circulation of the New note.

Do you know that, WEMA Bank in my area are yet to receive the New note for over three weeks. CBN get it wrong and Nigeria get it wrong by deciding to change the currency at this particular moment. Lastly. Do you know Nigeria is spending two different types of 100 naira note for over two years?

The guy is a big time error. He killed the country’s currency and Buhari is still retaining him after more than 8 yrs

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, is one of the prominent Nigerians who pleaded with the CBN to extend the deadline, saying as much as the policy was welcomed; a slight extension would ease the discomfort of Nigerians

The simplest solution for CBN is to allow both old and new currencies to circulate together for six months.

Then gradually withdraw the old notes without this unnecessary stress.

Nobody would go against CBN old notes deadline as long as the new notes are available.

On the claim by the CBN Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele, that the new currency policy was aimed at those “holding illicit/stolen naira in their homes for speculative purposes, Afenifere submitted that the policy was harming the poor instead, pointing out that besides Emefiele’s assertion, the presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, on Sunday, January 29th quoted President Muhammadu Buhari as saying that the currency changes were aimed at people hoarding illicit funds and not the common man.

“If the authorities truly aimed at using the policy to catch those allegedly holding illicit/stolen money in their vaults, there are various legal and institutional frameworks to deal with this. For instance, there is the aspect of the law that prescribes that banks must notify security agencies once a person or an organization receives or pays out huge sums of money.

“Why not use that instrument to deal with the situation rather than making life difficult for hapless Nigerians carrying out financial transactions in tens, hundreds and thousands of naira only?

“It is quite punitive, inhuman, inconsiderate and insensitive. Government and related government agencies need to ensure that such does not repeat itself again.”