Gov’s aide dies after stampede at Atiku’s campaign rally

Special Adviser to Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal on female Education, Hajiya Aishat Maina, is dead.

She died minutes after attending the Presidential rally of the People Democratic Party (PDP) which took place in Sokoto state on Tuesday.

It was gathered that Maina was caught in a stampede that occurred at the exit gate of Giginya Stadium, the venue of the rally.

“A motorcyclist fell down from his bike at the exit way of the stadium and that caused a serious stampede, with people falling upon one another. She was one of the victims,” a staff member of the Ministry of Information said

Corroborating this, the Chairman of Forum of Special Advisers, Ibrahim Magaji Gusau, said the deceased was rescued and rushed to the Usmanu Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital, Sokoto for treatment.

“But unfortunately she died few minutes after her admission,” he saif.

Magaji, who described her as hardworking and energetic, said they were together throughout last night as they were putting finishing touches to some of the items for the event.

“Even during the rally, we were together, not knowing that would be our last meeting,” he said

He prayed Allah to forgive her shortcomings and grant her jannatul firdaus.

The deceased was the former chairperson of the National Woman Journalists Association of Nigeria (NAWOJ), Sokoto state chapter.

She was also the former Special Adviser to Governor Aminu Tambuwal on New Media before being moved to Female Education Board.

The former Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Sokoto state council, Isa Abubakar Shuni, expressed shock over the sudden demise of the journalist whom he said had mentored many female journalists and contributed immensely towards the development of journalism profession in the state.