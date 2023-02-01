INEC begins distribution of nonsensitive materials

Ahead February general elections, the

Independent National Electoral Commission INEC has commenced the distribution of non-sensitive materials to all 13 local government areas of Nasarawa State.

Nasarawa State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Dr. Uthman Ajidagba disclosed this Tuesday in Lafia while inspecting the vehicles hired to convey the materials from INEC state headquarters.

He said the items were expected to arrive at the local government offices of the commission early enough before the elections to reduce the workload if the commission ahead of the election.

Dr. Uthman Ajidagba explained that the deployment of the nonsensitive materials which is the second level was to allow for timely distribution to Registration Area Centres as well as Electoral Wards across the state, noting that as the general election inches closer, INEC had stepped up preparations to ensure hitch-free exercise in all the polling units.

