Obasanjo makes case for Unity School @ FGC, kaduna’s 50th (full speech)

THE QUEST FOR UNITY IN NIGERIA AND THE ROLE

OF UNITY SCHOOLS

REMARKS BY H.E CHIEF OLUSEGUN OBASANJO ON THE

OCCASION OF THE 50TH ANNIVERSARY OF FEDERAL

GOVERNMENT COLLEGE, KADUNA

28 JANUARY 2023

Ladies and Gentlemen,

I am delighted to join you today in celebrating the 50th anniversary

of this great institution, the Federal Government College, Kaduna.

Let me begin my brief remarks by expressing my sincere

congratulations to the management and staff, both current and

past, for their contributions to the growth and success of the

School through the past five decades.

Your dedication,

commitment, sacrifices, and service have been essential in

building the institution to the lofty heights it has attained.

I pray

that your reward will be substantially here on earth, and in your

lifetime.

Let me also congratulate the products of this School, especially the

alumni who have put this event together, for their outstanding

display of commitment and comradery. You have not failed in your

roles as ambassadors of this school.

I encourage you to continue

to be there for one another and for your Alma matter.

It seems to me that this year is a year of celebrating great feats in

the lifespans of some of our nation’s most enduring institutions

and I am pleased to not only witness but to also participate in the

programmes.

Only last week, I participated in activities marking

the centennial anniversary of my own Alma matter, the Baptist

Boys High School, Abeokuta, which included an 18km walk and a

novelty football match.

I am sure some of you must have seen the

videos on the internet.

Today the anniversary train has moved to Federal Government

College, Kaduna for the 50th anniversary of the school.

Next month,

it will move to the Federal Government College, Ilorin, also for their

50th anniversary to which I have been invited.

When I was asked to make remarks here, I thought it would be

more rewarding for us to look at the issue of our nation’s quest for

unity and oneness and the role of unity schools in the process,

especially during this period of political tension across the country.

What is unity and why is it important in society?

Many English dictionaries describe unity as a state of being one, a

state of togetherness or being in full agreement. Unity is a core

value in society.

It is the bedrock of all activities involving two or

more people. When people are said to be united, it often means

they have shared values and ideals, a common goal and are

working together to achieve the same objectives.

Unity is,

therefore, a key ingredient in achieving success in any human

activity involving two or more persons. Where people are not

united, there is divergence of purpose and a greater chance of

confusion. Where each person in a community is working at crosspurposes with others, the result is chaos.

The biblical story of the Tower of Babel is a strong illustration of

the consequences of disharmony and disunity. In the story, we find that when the people spoke the same language and worked

together, they were able to begin the construction of the Tower of

Babel but when God caused them to speak different tongues and

not to understand one another, they were thrown into confusion

and the building of the Tower was stopped.

In the Bible also,

Prophet Amos asks a rhetorical question; “can two walk together,

unless they are agreed?” (Amos 3:3)

Like the Bible, the Qur’an is abound with similar passages on unity

and the consequences of unity or disunity.

Indeed, disunity among

any group of people can stop them from building anything or

achieving any objective.

Fostering Unity in Nigeria

So how has Nigeria fared as a nation since its creation? The level

of unity is the measure of the level of nationhood of a country. Have

we been united as a people, living together, working together and

for a common goal?

One of the most significant events in the history of our country

happened in January 1914 when the British colonial

administration under Sir Frederick Lugard joined the Northern

and the Southern Protectorates to form one single country called

Nigeria.

It is remembered as the Amalgamation (meaning

unification) of 1914. That event was the foundation upon which

our country as we know it stands.

The amalgamation was

Let me conclude my remarks by once again thanking the

organisers for inviting me to share this great moment with you. As

you celebrate fifty years of excellence, I pray that this school will

continue to live up to expectations and will continue to contribute

to the unity and growth of our dear country, Nigeria in oneness,

peace, security, stability and progress.

I thank you for your time and for listening. , not intended to forge a nation with a common identity

and common goal as some of the independent nations of the world

were forged. Indeed, the unification of the Northern and Southern

parts of what is today known as Nigeria was done for

administrative convenience of the colonialists. Even after the

amalgamation, there is no evidence to show that much was done

by the colonialists to create political, economic, or social cohesion

among the colonised people coerced to become one geographical

and administrative entity. On the contrary, a draconian policy of

“divide and rule” was adopted by the British to prevent opposition

to its authority from within.

In the build up to our nation’s independence from British rule, our

leaders recognised the need to prioritise the unity of the country.

Let me quote Alhaji Tafawa Balewa from a speech he gave when he

addressed the Nigerian House of Representatives in 1957 on the

day the motion for Independence was passed.

“The future of this vast country of Nigeria must depend in the main

on the efforts of ourselves to help ourselves,” Balewa said. “This we

cannot do if we are not working together in unity. Indeed unity

today is our greatest concern and it is the duty of everyone of us

to work to strengthen it.”

Even before they secured independence, Nigeria’s political leaders

took steps that they hoped would put the country on a path of

national unity by adopting a federal system of government.

This

was recounted by Tafawa Balewa who stated that:

“To me the most important result of the constitutional

changes in 1954 was the introduction of a federal form of

government for Nigeria.

I am pleased to see that we are now

all agreed that the federal system is, under present

conditions, the only sure basis on which Nigeria can remain

united.”

The idea was unity in diversity.

Whether or not the Federal System of Government has been

successful in promoting national unity remains a subject of

debate.

What is clear is that many critics since independence have

called for a reform of the federalism practiced in Nigeria.

In his

1964 speech at the University of Nigeria Nsukka, the then

President of Nigeria, Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, opined that “the theory

and practice of federalism need some reorientation in order to

make the federal system adaptable and workable to people who

live in underdeveloped economies.”

Dr. Azikiwe presented, in the same speech, what he considered a

practical solution to Nigeria’s unity question.

The outbreak of civil war in 1967 demonstrated that the efforts to

forge national unity were not successful. The divisive nature of the

events leading to the war and indeed the war itself caused the

Yakubu Gowon military government to declare that “the job of

keeping Nigeria one is a task that must be done.” This objective of

achieving national unity or unity of purpose became a major pillar

of all post-war polices. Successive governments followed the path

giving birth to policies such as the National Youth Service Corps

(NYSC) scheme, the establishment of more Unity Schools, creation

of states, the Federal Character and quota system, appointment of

Vice-Chancellors outside their own universities etc.

Unity Schools and National Integration

For the purpose of this event, we will focus a little bit on the role

of unity schools in promoting national integration.

The earliest attempt to establish unity schools was in 1966 when

three Federal Government Colleges were established in Okposi

(Eastern region), Sokoto (Northern region) and Warri (Midwestern

region). By the end of the Civil war and with the creation of states,

the Gowon administration decided to establish more unity schools

in all the 12 new states including your alma mater which was established in 1973. Today, there are 104 Federal Government

Colleges across the nation all with the objective of using education

as a tool for fostering unity through location and admission policy

that reflects the federal character of Nigeria and curricula that

prioritizes patriotism, collaboration, tolerance, and interrelationship. Many of the alumni here today would not have been

in Kaduna for their Secondary education were it not for FGGC,

Kaduna. Some of the friendships you have formed across Nigeria

wouldn’t have been possible without the unity school system.

Imagine the business partnerships that have come out of it! I

believe that some of the students might have rudimentary

knowledge of other languages. While I was in government I had

interacted with those who came to see me as two or three friends

whose friendships were forged in the unity schools. It helped their

businesses and their politics and it was good for Nigeria. These

apply in all the 104 locations of the unity schools.

But can you do more to foster unity as alumni of unity schools? I

believe you can and you must. Nigeria has invested in you

resources to make you different and be ambassadors and apostles

for Nigerian unity, oneness, and integration mind you, I say

integration, not assimilation or absorption. You must forge very

strong alumni association for the progress of your school and for

unity, peace, stability and progress of Nigeria. You can imagine

how much effect a position taken by an alliance of Government

Colleges alumni associations will have on the country especially

on issues pertaining to unity, peace, security, development,

democracy and good governance. You can make yourselves a

formidable force not to be ignored.

Unity and the future of Nigeria

Once again, our nation is dancing on the precipice and some of us

are truly worried about the state of affairs today. I expressed that

worry in my open letter to Nigerians and Nigerian youths on New

Year’s Day. As I stated in the letter; “If we fall prey again, we will have ourselves to blame and no one can say how many more

knocks Nigeria can take before it tips over. To be forewarned is to

be fore-armed.” Of course, I pray that Nigeria will never tip over.

But “work and pray” is the motto of one school that I like very

much. We must constantly work at it and pray.

My worry is premised on a number of issues. First, I am concerned

that the current state of our nation’s economy has widened the

gulf of inequality and left many people in despair. Inflation is on

the rise; poverty and hardship have returned to many households.

The last decade has reversed many of the economic gains that were

made in the first decade of the century. There is a general sense of

hopelessness across the nation with seemingly uncontrollable

insecurity.

In addition to the economic hardship is political mischief. Never

have we been so politically divided along religious, ethnic and other

fault lines and deliberately so. Appointments in government are

skewed and lopsided on basis of nepotism and mediocrity and

disregard of merit and competence. Elections are here and may

compound the problem. Political parties and politicians have now

been emboldened to discard some of the things that were put in

place to give all groups a sense of belonging. Exclusion is being

taken as normal. Disunity stares us in the face and many of our

leaders are more concerned about their selfish interests than the

survival and health of our nation.

Let me reiterate that the concerns being raised about the nature of

the options before us in the Presidential elections for instance are

real and should not be trifled with.

Nigeria belongs to us all and no part of the country should be left

in doubt about their place in this union on any basis whatsoever;

ethnic, religious, language, region, culture or social standing.

The beauty of democracy is that the options before us cannot be

Let me conclude my remarks by once again thanking the

organisers for inviting me to share this great moment with you. As

you celebrate fifty years of excellence, I pray that this school will

continue to live up to expectations and will continue to contribute

to the unity and growth of our dear country, Nigeria in oneness,

peace, security, stability and progress.

I thank you for your time and for listening.