Obasanjo makes case for Unity School @ FGC, kaduna’s 50th (full speech)

THE QUEST FOR UNITY IN NIGERIA AND THE ROLE
OF UNITY SCHOOLS
REMARKS BY H.E CHIEF OLUSEGUN OBASANJO ON THE
OCCASION OF THE 50TH ANNIVERSARY OF FEDERAL
GOVERNMENT COLLEGE, KADUNA
28 JANUARY 2023
Protocol
Ladies and Gentlemen,
I am delighted to join you today in celebrating the 50th anniversary
of this great institution, the Federal Government College, Kaduna.
Let me begin my brief remarks by expressing my sincere
congratulations to the management and staff, both current and
past, for their contributions to the growth and success of the
School through the past five decades.
Your dedication,
commitment, sacrifices, and service have been essential in
building the institution to the lofty heights it has attained.
I pray
that your reward will be substantially here on earth, and in your
lifetime.
Let me also congratulate the products of this School, especially the
alumni who have put this event together, for their outstanding
display of commitment and comradery. You have not failed in your
roles as ambassadors of this school.
I encourage you to continue
to be there for one another and for your Alma matter.
It seems to me that this year is a year of celebrating great feats in
the lifespans of some of our nation’s most enduring institutions
and I am pleased to not only witness but to also participate in the
programmes.
Only last week, I participated in activities marking
the centennial anniversary of my own Alma matter, the Baptist
Boys High School, Abeokuta, which included an 18km walk and a
novelty football match.
I am sure some of you must have seen the
videos on the internet.
Today the anniversary train has moved to Federal Government
College, Kaduna for the 50th anniversary of the school.
Next month,
it will move to the Federal Government College, Ilorin, also for their
50th anniversary to which I have been invited.
When I was asked to make remarks here, I thought it would be
more rewarding for us to look at the issue of our nation’s quest for
unity and oneness and the role of unity schools in the process,
especially during this period of political tension across the country.
What is unity and why is it important in society?
Many English dictionaries describe unity as a state of being one, a
state of togetherness or being in full agreement. Unity is a core
value in society.
It is the bedrock of all activities involving two or
more people. When people are said to be united, it often means
they have shared values and ideals, a common goal and are
working together to achieve the same objectives.
Unity is,
therefore, a key ingredient in achieving success in any human
activity involving two or more persons. Where people are not
united, there is divergence of purpose and a greater chance of
confusion. Where each person in a community is working at crosspurposes with others, the result is chaos.
The biblical story of the Tower of Babel is a strong illustration of
the consequences of disharmony and disunity. In the story, we find that when the people spoke the same language and worked
together, they were able to begin the construction of the Tower of
Babel but when God caused them to speak different tongues and
not to understand one another, they were thrown into confusion
and the building of the Tower was stopped.
In the Bible also,
Prophet Amos asks a rhetorical question; “can two walk together,
unless they are agreed?” (Amos 3:3)
Like the Bible, the Qur’an is abound with similar passages on unity
and the consequences of unity or disunity.
Indeed, disunity among
any group of people can stop them from building anything or
achieving any objective.
Fostering Unity in Nigeria
So how has Nigeria fared as a nation since its creation? The level
of unity is the measure of the level of nationhood of a country. Have
we been united as a people, living together, working together and
for a common goal?
One of the most significant events in the history of our country
happened in January 1914 when the British colonial
administration under Sir Frederick Lugard joined the Northern
and the Southern Protectorates to form one single country called
Nigeria.
It is remembered as the Amalgamation (meaning
unification) of 1914. That event was the foundation upon which
our country as we know it stands.
The amalgamation was,
to those who have had the audacity to present those options to us
with little or no interest for the 225 million Nigerians.
If we choose to do nothing, we will only have ourselves to blame. If
we choose to do the right thing, we will by so doing return this
country on the right track; one which gives all our people a sense
of belonging and a sense of unity of purpose and a stake in the
project Nigeria; a project that will give all of us peace, security,
stability, shared prosperity, hope and progress and a place within
the comity of nations.
Let me conclude my remarks by once again thanking the
organisers for inviting me to share this great moment with you. As
you celebrate fifty years of excellence, I pray that this school will
continue to live up to expectations and will continue to contribute
to the unity and growth of our dear country, Nigeria in oneness,
peace, security, stability and progress.
and common goal as some of the independent nations of the world
were forged. Indeed, the unification of the Northern and Southern
parts of what is today known as Nigeria was done for
administrative convenience of the colonialists. Even after the
amalgamation, there is no evidence to show that much was done
by the colonialists to create political, economic, or social cohesion
among the colonised people coerced to become one geographical
and administrative entity. On the contrary, a draconian policy of
“divide and rule” was adopted by the British to prevent opposition
to its authority from within.
In the build up to our nation’s independence from British rule, our
leaders recognised the need to prioritise the unity of the country.
Let me quote Alhaji Tafawa Balewa from a speech he gave when he
addressed the Nigerian House of Representatives in 1957 on the
day the motion for Independence was passed.
“The future of this vast country of Nigeria must depend in the main
on the efforts of ourselves to help ourselves,” Balewa said. “This we
cannot do if we are not working together in unity. Indeed unity
today is our greatest concern and it is the duty of everyone of us
to work to strengthen it.”
Even before they secured independence, Nigeria’s political leaders
took steps that they hoped would put the country on a path of
national unity by adopting a federal system of government.
This
was recounted by Tafawa Balewa who stated that:
“To me the most important result of the constitutional
changes in 1954 was the introduction of a federal form of
government for Nigeria.
I am pleased to see that we are now
all agreed that the federal system is, under present
conditions, the only sure basis on which Nigeria can remain
united.”
The idea was unity in diversity.
Whether or not the Federal System of Government has been
successful in promoting national unity remains a subject of
debate.
What is clear is that many critics since independence have
called for a reform of the federalism practiced in Nigeria.
In his
1964 speech at the University of Nigeria Nsukka, the then
President of Nigeria, Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, opined that “the theory
and practice of federalism need some reorientation in order to
make the federal system adaptable and workable to people who
live in underdeveloped economies.”
Dr. Azikiwe presented, in the same speech, what he considered a
practical solution to Nigeria’s unity question.
He said;. The only effective way to maintain the unity of this country is
to concede to each Region, each Province, ‘and each Local
Authority, throughout the whole country, de jure equality
and de facto inequality.
By de jure equality I mean that every
Province and every Local Authority in each Region in the
Federal Republic of Nigeria are legally equal to the extent that
it becomes a categorical imperative for the Federal
Government to provide each of them, on a clearly defined
basis, with the basic necessities and amenities of modern life
in their respective areas of authority irrespective of the federal
nature of our country. By de facto inequality, I mean the
acceptance of the obvious fact that not all the Regions,
Provinces, and Local authorities are equal either in their area
or population or natural resources or financial means.
The outbreak of civil war in 1967 demonstrated that the efforts to
forge national unity were not successful. The divisive nature of the
events leading to the war and indeed the war itself caused the
Yakubu Gowon military government to declare that “the job of
keeping Nigeria one is a task that must be done.” This objective of
achieving national unity or unity of purpose became a major pillar
of all post-war polices. Successive governments followed the path
giving birth to policies such as the National Youth Service Corps
(NYSC) scheme, the establishment of more Unity Schools, creation
of states, the Federal Character and quota system, appointment of
Vice-Chancellors outside their own universities etc.
Unity Schools and National Integration
For the purpose of this event, we will focus a little bit on the role
of unity schools in promoting national integration.
The earliest attempt to establish unity schools was in 1966 when
three Federal Government Colleges were established in Okposi
(Eastern region), Sokoto (Northern region) and Warri (Midwestern
region). By the end of the Civil war and with the creation of states,
the Gowon administration decided to establish more unity schools
in all the 12 new states including your alma mater which was established in 1973. Today, there are 104 Federal Government
Colleges across the nation all with the objective of using education
as a tool for fostering unity through location and admission policy
that reflects the federal character of Nigeria and curricula that
prioritizes patriotism, collaboration, tolerance, and interrelationship. Many of the alumni here today would not have been
in Kaduna for their Secondary education were it not for FGGC,
Kaduna. Some of the friendships you have formed across Nigeria
wouldn’t have been possible without the unity school system.
Imagine the business partnerships that have come out of it! I
believe that some of the students might have rudimentary
knowledge of other languages. While I was in government I had
interacted with those who came to see me as two or three friends
whose friendships were forged in the unity schools. It helped their
businesses and their politics and it was good for Nigeria. These
apply in all the 104 locations of the unity schools.
But can you do more to foster unity as alumni of unity schools? I
believe you can and you must. Nigeria has invested in you
resources to make you different and be ambassadors and apostles
for Nigerian unity, oneness, and integration mind you, I say
integration, not assimilation or absorption. You must forge very
strong alumni association for the progress of your school and for
unity, peace, stability and progress of Nigeria. You can imagine
how much effect a position taken by an alliance of Government
Colleges alumni associations will have on the country especially
on issues pertaining to unity, peace, security, development,
democracy and good governance. You can make yourselves a
formidable force not to be ignored.
Unity and the future of Nigeria
Once again, our nation is dancing on the precipice and some of us
are truly worried about the state of affairs today. I expressed that
worry in my open letter to Nigerians and Nigerian youths on New
Year’s Day. As I stated in the letter; “If we fall prey again, we will have ourselves to blame and no one can say how many more
knocks Nigeria can take before it tips over. To be forewarned is to
be fore-armed.” Of course, I pray that Nigeria will never tip over.
But “work and pray” is the motto of one school that I like very
much. We must constantly work at it and pray.
My worry is premised on a number of issues. First, I am concerned
that the current state of our nation’s economy has widened the
gulf of inequality and left many people in despair. Inflation is on
the rise; poverty and hardship have returned to many households.
The last decade has reversed many of the economic gains that were
made in the first decade of the century. There is a general sense of
hopelessness across the nation with seemingly uncontrollable
insecurity.
In addition to the economic hardship is political mischief. Never
have we been so politically divided along religious, ethnic and other
fault lines and deliberately so. Appointments in government are
skewed and lopsided on basis of nepotism and mediocrity and
disregard of merit and competence. Elections are here and may
compound the problem. Political parties and politicians have now
been emboldened to discard some of the things that were put in
place to give all groups a sense of belonging. Exclusion is being
taken as normal. Disunity stares us in the face and many of our
leaders are more concerned about their selfish interests than the
survival and health of our nation.
Let me reiterate that the concerns being raised about the nature of
the options before us in the Presidential elections for instance are
real and should not be trifled with.
Nigeria belongs to us all and no part of the country should be left
in doubt about their place in this union on any basis whatsoever;
ethnic, religious, language, region, culture or social standing.
The beauty of democracy is that the options before us cannot be
to those who have had the audacity to present those options to us with little or no interest for the 225 million Nigerians.
with little or no interest for the 225 million Nigerians.
If we choose to do nothing, we will only have ourselves to blame. If
we choose to do the right thing, we will by so doing return this
country on the right track; one which gives all our people a sense
of belonging and a sense of unity of purpose and a stake in the
project Nigeria; a project that will give all of us peace, security,
stability, shared prosperity, hope and progress and a place within
the comity of nations.
Let me conclude my remarks by once again thanking the
organisers for inviting me to share this great moment with you. As
you celebrate fifty years of excellence, I pray that this school will
continue to live up to expectations and will continue to contribute
to the unity and growth of our dear country, Nigeria in oneness,
peace, security, stability and progress.
I thank you for your time and for listening.