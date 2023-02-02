3 container-fall accidents in Lagos within 4 days !

A 20-ft container has crushed a commercial bus in the Oshodi area of Lagos State on Wednesday afternoon, injuring a commercial bus driver.

This is unfortunately the latest container-related accident experienced in the state in the space of four days.

Reports say the accident at Oshodi was caused by a brake failure.

While the passengers in the bus were said to have escaped without an injury, the same could not be said of the bus driver whose degree of injury could not be ascertained as of press time.

Recall eight people were crushed to death by a 20-ft container that fell off a truck in the Ojuelegba area of Lagos on Sunday.

Barely 24 hours after the Ojuelegba tragedy, a 40-ft container fell off another truck in the Dopemu area of the state on Monday, 30th January, 2023, causing traffic on the road.