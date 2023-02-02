INEC Office bombed

A16-year-old boy was on Wednesday killed while a 15-year old girl sustained gunshot injury in a bomb attack at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and a police station in Ojoto and Nnobi in Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Anambra State, Dr. Queen Elizabeth Agwu, reported that our office in Idemili South Local Government Area (LGA) was attacked and set ablaze by unknown gunmen.

The incident occurred in the early hours of today Tuesday 1st February 2023.

The building was substantially damaged. All furniture and other items were destroyed, including non-sensitive materials recently delivered in readiness for the 2023 General Election.

Among the items lost to the inferno are 729 ballot boxes, 243 voting cubicles, 256 election bags, 11 megaphones, 1 electric power generator and large quantities of indelible ink and liquid gum.

However, uncollected Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) kept in the fireproof cabinet were not affected by the inferno.

Similarly, no sensitive materials have been delivered to the LGA office.

The destruction appears to have been coordinated as the Nnobi Police Station in the LGA was similarly attacked.

Despite this despicable incident, the Commission wishes to reassure the people of Idemili South LGA that contingency arrangement will be made to replace the materials and the Presidential and National Assembly elections will proceed on 25th February 2023 as scheduled, to be followed two weeks later by the State House of Assembly election.

The hoodlums who carried the attack invaded the area at early hours of the day with four Seina vehicles, IEDs, petrol bombs and other explosives.

The boy died in the incident, while the female teenager who sustained gunshot injury had been rushed to the hospital for medical attention.

Police spokesperson Tochukwu Ikenga confirmed the incident, saying security deployment had been reinforced in the state, while the situation is being monitored.

He said: “Anambra State Police Command today 1/2/2023 has reinforced security deployment in the state, following an attack on the INEC office and Nnobi Police Station.

“The hoodlums came in their numbers by 1:45 am today 1/2/2023, with four unmarked Seina vehicles, armed with IEDs, Petrol bombs and other explosives, invaded the INEC office, the Police Station and the residential building in the station.

“Unfortunately, one boy aged 16 years a relative of a serving policeman in the station was murdered by the armed men while the other, a female aged 15 years old sustained a gunshot injury. She has been taken to the hospital where she is receiving treatment.

“The situation is being monitored and further details shall be communicated, please.”