Extra floor collapses Abuja building, 3 die, many trapped under rubbles

Three persons have been confirmed dead and 21 others rescued from a building that collapsed in the Gwarinpa area of Abuja on Wednesday.

But many workers were still trapped under the rubbles.

Meanwhile, the FCT Commissioner of Police, Sadiq Abubakar, has vowed that all those still trapped in the building would be rescued.

The building, which was under construction along 7th Avenue in the Gwarinpa area of Abuja, collapsed around 11am on Thursday.

A construction worker, Samuel Keror, said the building was raised within six months.

Another eyewitness, John Edwin, who lives in the area, said workers on the site, especially labourers conveying blocks to the top, were over 40.

some of the survivors were rushed to the General Hospital, Kubwa, while others were rushed to the General Hospital, Lifecamp.

The Head, Public Affairs, Federal Housing Authority, Kenneth Chigelu, in a statement on Thursday, said the developer of the building flouted approval plans by erecting an extra floor.

The statement read, “The structure is privately owned. As of the time of collapse, the building was a frame structure with columns, suspended slabs in place, and some block works.

“Preliminary findings revealed that an approval for two floors was granted to the developer, who decided to add an extra floor to the structure.

“Rescue efforts are currently going on to save lives, with responses from all relevant agencies.

“Investigations, which are ongoing, will reveal immediate and remote causes of the collapse.”

Two of the survivors, who returned to the scene after they were taken to the General Hospital, Gwarinpa, alleged that they were not attended to by medical workers