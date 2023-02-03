Judge dragged out of Court, shot dead!

Nnaemeka Ugboma, the chairman of Ejemekwuru Customary Court in the Oguta Local Government Area of Imo State has been murdered in cold blood.

He was killed by gunmen who operated in motorcycles while presiding a court session, YOUNEWS reports

The incident brought the court sitting to an abrupt end as lawyers, court staff and litigants fled.

The killing of the jurist who gathered hailed from Nnebukwu community in Oguta LGA caused panic in Ejemekwuru community as natives and residents alike fled their homes.

One of the sources said,” The jurist was a law graduate of 1991 set. He was killed in his court while sitting. His killers came with motorcycles. They came into the court, dragged him out and shot him dead and drove off.

“His corpse was there on the Court premises , open place, bleeding to death , as people in court fled.

The whole thing is confusing because nobody knew any reason while they killed him. He was from the Nnebukwu community in Oguta LGA here.”

When contacted, the chairman of the Owerri Branch of the Nigerian Bar Association, Ugochukwu Allinor, who confirmed the killing said that the branch would communicate the public on its actions in regards to the incident.