Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Home » Whistle Blower » Court Cases » Judge dragged out of Court, shot dead!

Judge dragged out of Court, shot dead!

YouNews February 3, 2023 Court Cases, Crime, Investigation, News, Trending Leave a comment 102 Views

Nnaemeka Ugboma, the chairman of Ejemekwuru Customary Court in the Oguta Local Government Area of Imo State has been murdered in cold blood.

He was killed by gunmen who operated in motorcycles while presiding a court session, YOUNEWS reports

The incident brought the court sitting to an abrupt end as lawyers, court staff and litigants fled.

The killing of the jurist who gathered hailed from Nnebukwu community in Oguta LGA caused panic in Ejemekwuru community as natives and residents alike fled their homes.

One of the sources said,” The jurist was a law graduate of 1991 set. He was killed in his court while sitting. His killers came with motorcycles. They came into the court, dragged him out and shot him dead and drove off.

“His corpse was there on the Court premises , open place, bleeding to death , as people in court fled.

The whole thing is confusing because nobody knew any reason while they killed him. He was from the Nnebukwu community in Oguta LGA here.”

When contacted, the chairman of the Owerri Branch of the Nigerian Bar Association, Ugochukwu Allinor, who confirmed the killing said that the branch would communicate the public on its actions in regards to the incident.

Tags

About YouNews

Check Also

INEC Office bombed

A16-year-old boy was on Wednesday killed while a 15-year old girl sustained gunshot injury in ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2023