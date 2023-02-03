Nigerians lament, bank app crashes, transaction failure persists

Terrible and very frustrating are the experiences of many Nigerians for days going to week now!

Already many are on edge, and angers are growing.

Emotional transfer are already lots of households, with money in bank ,yet they cannot access it.

Large crowds at several ATM points, even when the machines are obviously not dispensing.

Naira swap is disrupting economic activities and many businesses are losing heavily..The markets are becoming scanty.

Scarcity of old and new naira notes on Thursday forced the federal workers to abandon their offices to jostle for cash at the Automated Machine Teller stands in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Several ministries, departments and agencies at the Federal Secretariat, Three Arms Zone, were deserted as the cash-strapped workers left their desks to queue at the ATM galleries and banking halls.

The cash scarcity had led to a decline in office attendance by civil servants. Many offices were locked as of 2:45pm on Thursday.

They have not been coming to work due to non-availability of cash.

Most workers were at the ATM queues for cash.

This is despite the announcement by the Central Bank of Nigeria on Thursday for banks to start paying cash over the counter.

Even with the extension of the February 10 deadline for the old notes, the facts are clear that the policy is causing much pains and hardships for Nigerians, particularly those in the rural communities.

The economy is collapsing, and the naira has collapsed right in our very eyes..

The unavailability of the currency posed a threat to the standard of living of the people and the nation’s economy.

Nigerians are crying, saying whatever good intentions of the CBN must not be at the expense of the majority who are poor.

“We are feeling the pinch much more, we can’t sleep, and our family cannot eat..that is why l am staying at this ATM ,hoping it would dispense..What do l tell my family, l can’t go home without money”

a bank a customer lamented.

Senator Francis Fadahunsi (PDP Osun East) has also noted that it was difficult to get money, and the people were lamenting.

He said, “It’s very difficult to get money; our people are complaining and languishing and the way things are going the senate isn’t changing its resolution on the deadline extension.

“We are still watching; after all, today is still day two out of the 10 but it is certain that we cannot continue to watch our people suffer this much.”