Endsars-like protest gathers momentum, date set

Grand plan for a nationwide protest ,more like end SARs is brewing.

Those behind it are saying, “time to show our dissatisfaction, we must peacefully protest the failure of our government and tell them enough is enough, we can not continue to suffer amid plenty.

According to YOUNEWS checks indications are that the situation is dangerous now in Nigeria and people may just embark on spontaneous protests, which may disrupt the elections that the government is labouring hard to organise.

That an hungry man is an angry man is playing up in Nigeria as citizens view those in government negatively .

For subjecting them to so much hardship as many are finding it difficult to buy foodstuffs to feed their family.

Some angry citizens, on Friday, condemned the Federal Government, the Central Bank of Nigeria and Deposit Money Banks for subjecting them to hardship over the scarcity of new naira notes and the astronomical hike in the pump price of petrol as a result of acute scarcity.

The protest, we learnt is nationwide, in Osun state for example, Human Rights group, The People’s Advocates, has threatened to embarked on protest over the scarcity of premium motor spirit (PMS), and redesigned naira notes on Monday.

The group Publicity Secretary, Comrade Olowu Emmanuel in a statement signed on Friday said “The severe hardship and sufferings brought upon the masses of Nigeria have reached a crescendo and are no longer bearable.

“From the unending petroleum scarcity, (for a country that is placed among the 10 largest crude oil producers in the world) to the increase in the rate of electricity tariff, to the obnoxious naira redesign policy that has caused unprecedented hardship, the high cost of leaving, the hydra-headed growing rate of unemployment, mismanagement, worsening state of security with kidnappings and killings now the order of the day, and numerous unfulfilled promises of our government.

“Sadly, the government rather than looking for a solution that will provide succor to the sufferings is carrying on unperturbed. They are proceeding as if the welfare of the ordinary Nigerian means nothing to them.

“It is time to show our dissatisfaction, we must peacefully protest the failure of our government and tell them enough is enough, we can not continue to suffer amid plenty.

“This is not the time to sit and look, we must peacefully show our anger and frustrations, and we must speak out loud so our leaders will hear us.

“The protest is spearheaded by The People’s Advocates

“The People’s Advocates is hereby calling on all the suffering Nigerians, concerned citizens, civil society groups, the student movement, and organized labor for a peaceful protest on Monday 6th of February 2023 to say enough is enough,

“Enough to bad governance and leadership ineptitude.

The statement noted that Nelson Mandela Freedom Park, Osogbo will be the venue for convergent.

This protest, we learnt is a build up on pockets of spontaneous display of anger ,already taking place at various spots.

some vented their anger by embarking on street protests, others attacked bank branches and facilities.

There were protests in Ibadan, Oyo State capital, on Friday, by frustrated citizens over their inability to withdraw money in their bank accounts as well as the lingering fuel crisis and the attendant rising cost.

Similar protests took place in Lagos, Ondo and Edo states, sparking apprehension that the situation could degenerate in the coming days.

Some miscreants at the popular Araromi Spare Parts Market, Gate, Ibadan, on Friday, took advantage of the protest by some citizens to set ablaze a police station and vandalise the Wema Bank branch in the area.

The protest, which started at Iwo Road, suddenly turned violent as the miscreants destroyed both government and private property along the road.

The angry youths, who had earlier assembled at the Iwo Road end of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, blocked all the major roads in the area, thereby causing gridlock before heading towards Idi-Ape and Agodi-Gate areas.

The protesters also descended on passersby and barricaded all the roads leading to the Agodi Government House and Governor’s Office before the arrival of security personnel.

At Agodi-Gate, miscreants in the market took advantage of the protest by burning the police station, destroying the Wema Bank branch, stole phones and looted some roadside shops before the arrival of men of the Operation Burst, who eventually returned sanity in the area.

Similarly, protesters blocked the Warri/Sapele Road and other major roads in Warri metropolis, the commercial city of Delta State, to vent their anger over the lingering fuel and naira scarcity.

The protesters in their large numbers, including traders at the Warri Main Market, carried placards with various anti-government inscriptions.

Some of them threatened that if the situation was not addressed timely, no electorate would vote in the forthcoming elections and vowed to continue with the protest until the federal and state governments attended to the problems.

The protest paralysed commercial activities in the market as majority of the traders locked up their shops to participate in it.

It took the combined efforts of police and military officers and men to dislodge the aggrieved protesters as they marched towards the NPA Road.

Interestingly, Dr. Haruna Garus Gololo, an All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain and coordinator of Tinubu/Shetima presidential campaign has called on President Muhammad Buhari to immediately call the Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele, to review the cashless policy and withdrawal limit, saying imminent crisis, like #Endsars protest, is looming in the country.

Addressing newsmen In Abuja, on Friday, Dr Gololo, who is the coordinator of the North East Youths for Tinubu/ Shetima presidential campaign, warned that if nothing was done to halt the current hardship unleashed on Nigerians by the CBN policy, the nation risked another massive protest that would be worse than the #EndSars protests in Nigeria.

”If you go round ATM points in Abuja, Lagos and Kaduna and banking halls where Nigerians gathered as early as 3 a.m and fighting to withdraw money, nothing paints an ominous sign of an imminent crisis in Nigeria like the Central Bank Governor’s policy.

”The crisis this time will be difficult to manage because it affects every Nigerian,” he warned.