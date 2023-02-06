Buhari’s 7 days timeline expires this week, problems persist

The count down is on. It’s few days left out of the seven-day period requested by Buhari to solve the new naira crisis

Nigerians are holding on to that promise, urging him to come up with him a solution before the expiration of the period.

Already the fuel and scarcity of naira notes

had caused hardship and resulted in protests in parts of the country.

And both the new and the old naira notes remained scarce around the country.

Buhari had on Friday appealed to Nigerians for a seven-day period to solve the crisis brought about by the naira swap policy.

YOUNEWS aggregate reports reveal that to resolve the lingering fuel issue, naira scarcity, hardships and insecurity, are basics that are expected.

The persistence of the problems associated with new banknotes is however, the immediate cause of the problem.

There are also doubts as to whether the February 10 deadline is realistic or not.

The reasoning is that an immediate solution to the crisis before seven days is unrealistic.

Even if Buhari was “given 10 years extra, he will still fail to do anything just as he has been failing since.”

“Seven days for what? After the pain and suffering, he has caused Nigerians?”

While commenting, another citizen said seven days “makes absolutely no sense with all that is happening in Nigeria at this time.”

Waiting seven days is a “sign of ineptitude and uncaring leadership”.

Speaking on the 7 days given by President Buhari, the Coordinator of NANS, South-West, Olatunji Adegboye said,

“President Buhari, seven days is too much for a decision to be taken on a crisis that is already threatening our national security and economy. The more time you take, the more saboteurs have a hold on turning it into a bigger crisis. Consult properly and make a decision now.