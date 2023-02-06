Students confirm Nationwide protest plan

The plan on going for a massive nationwide protest .

It was to hit all major places in Nigeria today ,but for strategic reasons the planners are holding on.

“We will soon make our plans known but we are planning protests across our zones. It’s not going to be a one-day protest. We are going to sustain it till the fuel scarcity ends and naira is made available.”

The Coordinator of NANS, South-West, Olatunji Adegboye said.

Yesterday the Lagos Police command on Sunday arrested some suspected Yoruba Nation agitators in the Alausa area of the state.

According to the command’s spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, via his Twitter handle, the suspects were setting up camp when they were apprehended.

He tweeted, “Earlier today, a number of Yoruba Nation agitators commenced setting up camp at Alausa, planned to be used as base to launch a massive protest.

Camp was promptly dislodged while agitators were arrested.