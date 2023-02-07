Like Akpabio, Lawan reclaims ticket, Nigerians suspect verdicts

Famous cases of placeholders versus senators Akpabio & Lawan have ended in their favour, but there are thinkings that it is fraduIent, under table deal judgements.

The candidate from Akwaibom stepped down for Akpabio but the INEC office did not accept that, so he went to court for that and he won INEC.

But in Lawan’s position, the candidate refused to step down.

The Supreme Court on Monday affirmed Ahmed Lawan, senate president, as the All Progressives Congress (APC) senatorial candidate for Yobe north.

In a majority judgment delivered on Monday, the apex court allowed the appeal filed by the APC against Bashir Machina’s candidature.

In the lead judgement, Justice Centus Nweze faulted the approach of Bashir Machina in commencing the suit at the Federal High Court Damaturu division by way of originating summons and without oral evidence to prove allegations of fraud.

,In the majority decision, the apex Court also set aside the decision of the Appeal Court, Gombe Division, which affirmed the decision of the trial court that declared Machina the Senatorial Candidate for Yobe North.

But in a dissenting decision by Justices Emmanuel Agim and Adamu Jauro, the apex Court said Ahmad Lawan never participated in the APC primary held on 28 May, as he withdrew voluntarily to participate in the presidential primary held on the 8 June 2022.

,,,,,,,,The minority decision held that in the conduct of another primary on June 9, 2022 where Lawan emerged was in breach of Section 84 (5) of the Electoral Act as the APC never cancelled that held on 28 May before organizing another.

The APC had challenged the nomination of Bashir Machina as the party’s candidate for Yobe North Senatorial District.

The party insisted that Ahmad Lawan, Nigeria’s Senate President, was the authentic Senatorial candidate for Yobe North for the forthcoming general election.

…..At the last hearing of the appeal, the counsel for the party, Sepiribo Peters argued that the primary election held on 28 May last year which produced Machina was in breach of the Electoral Act 2022.

Peters contended that one Danjuma Manga who conducted the said primary election was not nominated by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party.

…..He told the court that the APC cancelled the primary poll on account of the irregularities observed during the exercise.

He argued that the other primary held on 9 June was conducted by the APC NWC, and produced Lawan as the party’s authentic candidate.

…..However, Machina’s lawyer, Sarafa Yusuf prayed the Supreme Court to dismiss the appeal for lacking in merit on the ground that the Senate President did not challenge the suits at both the trial and lower courts.

He also pointed that Manga who conducted the primary election where Machina emerged, was a member of the NWC-appointed Committee to carryout the exercise.

…..The APC had approached the Court of Appeal in Abuja seeking to nullify the judgment of lower court that declared Machina as APC’s candidate for Yobe North, but the President of the Court, Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem led the panel held that the appeal was an abuse of court process.

In a piece entitled :

Lawan and Supreme Court of Shameless Judicial Bandits

,Farooq Kperogi wrote in respect of the judgement:

I was awoken on this side of the world by news of the reversal by the Nigerian Supreme Court of Senate President Ahmed Lawan’s primary election loss. I was already mentally prepared for it after the same Supreme Court affirmed Godwin Akpabio’s fraudulent primary win a few days ago. It’s a well-planned judicial choreography.

The Nigerian Supreme Court is straight-up the most hopeless Supreme Court in the history of the world’s supreme courts. The same Court violated common sense and the will of voters and gave us a “Supreme Court governor” in Imo State who never even pretended to have won an election.

Now it has given Yobe and Akwa Ibom states “Supreme Court senate candidates” in Lawan and Akpabio. Lawan was too busy trying to be APC’s presidential candidate to even participate in the senate primaries in Yobe and unsuccessfully begged Machina to stand down for him, but the Supreme Court just declared him the winner of a contest he didn’t participate in anyway.

It’s a blatant case of justice for sale. Nigeria’s Supreme Court is, without a doubt, a rotten gaggle of useless, purchasable judicial bandits. The highest bidder gets their judgement.

And they’re not even hiding this. Against the judicial oaths they swore, they openly cavort with politicians whose cases they sit in judgement over. They are greedy, grasping, unprincipled curmudgeons who need money, and anybody who gives them the most money gets the most favorable judgement.

I think it is Akpabio who popularized the saying that whatever money cannot do in Nigerian more money can do it.

He knows Nigeria really well.

Another commenter said: As far as i’m concerned,this is the most shameless verdict in the history of Nigeria.to some extent,i now appreciate how the notorious buhari used the DSS to deal with some of them in his first term.

How can a sane justice system affirm a clueless Lawan who did not contest the primaries (a condition precedent)to be a party’s candidate as the authentic candidate of d APC?

What is wrong with d judicial system of this country?

Impeccable sources have Said Akpabio and Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, aided by some chieftains of the All Progressives Congress, reached out to the justices of the Appeal Court to get a favourable ruling .

The emphasis ,we learnt, was on the Yobe North Senatorial Ticket case between him and the declared winner, Bashir Machina.

Sources revealed that there are strong indications that Lawan and his cronies were using President Muhammadu Buhari’s name to push hard and influence the outcome of the Appeal Court Judgement in the case between him and Machina.

Recall that the Federal High Court, Damaturu, Yobe State, had in June declared Machina as the rightful APC senatorial candidate for Yobe North having emerged from a valid primary election that was conducted on May 28, 2022.

Though Lawan initially accepted the verdict and made public his decision not to appeal the judgement, he, however, made u-turn and is secretly sponsoring the appeal at the Court of Appeal, Abuja.

It was gathered that the Senate President, Lawan, the APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu and some key officials of the presidency worked round the clock to upturn the decision of the lower court using Buhari’s name to intimidate the Justices of the panel.

A report mentioned that the job of influencing the Appeal Court Justices was coordinated by the governor of Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu and one Usman Musale.

“Lawan has also been putting intense pressure on Mai Mala Buni, Yobe State Governor to reach out to his Plateau State counterpart, Simon Lalong who played a vital role in the emergence of Monica as President of the Court of Appeal,” a top source revealed.

It was also gathered that Lawan had asked Chairman, Senate Committee on Judiciary, Opeyemi Bamidele to undermine the budget of the Judiciary should the Justices refuse to do his bidding.

Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal reserved judgment in an appeal in respect of the All Progressives Congress’ Yobe North Senatorial District.

The President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Monica Dongban-Mensen, who presided over a 3-man panel, reserved judgement after taking arguments from lawyers

Machina won the primary election organised by the APC in May 2022, while Lawan opted to contest the presidential primary election organised by the APC in June.

Lawan lost the APC presidential ticket to former Lagos governor, Bola Tinubu.

However, Machina was asked to step down for Lawan but he insisted that he would not withdraw for the Senate President.

Amid the controversy, the APC submitted the Senate President’s name to the Independent National Electoral Commission as its senatorial candidate for Yobe North.

Miffed by the development, Machina headed to court to seek redress. Specifically, Machina in his suit asked the court to declare him as the validly elected senatorial candidate of the APC for the 2023 election.

Justice Aminu nullified the parallel primary election that produced Lawan on June 9, 2022.

Consequently, the trial judge ordered the APC to forward the name of Machina to INEC as the authentic winner of the primary held in May.

In a similar vein,

A former minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio got a Supreme Court affirmation on January 20.

Supreme Court affirms Akpabio as APC’s Akwa Ibom senatorial candidate.

APC had challenged the decision of the Court of Appeal, Abuja, which sacked Mr Akpabio as its candidate for the Akwa Ibom North-West senatorial seat election.

The Supreme Court on Friday declared Godswill Akpabio as the validly nominated candidate for the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Akwa-Ibom North-West senatorial seat election holding on 25 February.

APC had challenged the decision of the Court of Appeal, Abuja, which sacked Mr Akpabio as its candidate.

Mr Akpabio is a former governor of Akwa-Ibom State and ex-minister of Niger Delta Affairs.

In Mr Akpabio’s place, the appellate court had on 14 November 2022 ordered INEC to recognise Udom Ekpoudom, a retired deputy inspector general of police, as the authentic candidate of the party.

Delivering the unanimous judgement of its five-member panel led by Kudirat Kekere-Ekun on Friday, the Supreme Court held that the Federal High Court and the Court of Appeal were wrong to have assumed jurisdiction in the suit because the issue of candidate nomination lies squarely with political parties.

Ibrahim Saulawa, a member of the Supreme Court’s five-member panel who read the lead judgement, held that the Court of Appeal, Abuja, erred when it ordered Mr Akpabio’s substitution with Mr Ekpoudom as APC’s flagbearer when the former was not a party before it.

“The judgement of the Court (of Appeal) below is hereby set aside,” Mr Saulawa said.

In arriving at the decision, the Supreme Court said each of the 10 issues formulated by the appellant was resolved in his favour, and against the respondent.

It held that the court below lacked jurisdiction to entertain the case, adding that whatever decision arrived at by the court amounted to nullity.

It would be recalled that the Abuja division of the Court of Appeal had on 14 November 2022 set aside the judgement of the Federal High Court Abuja, and removed Mr Akpabio as the APC candidate for Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial District.

A three-member panel of justices led by Danlami Senchi held that Mr Akpabio failed to file a proof of arguments within the time provided by the rules.

The panel further ruled that Mr Akpabio, having contested the presidential primary of the APC, could not participate in the valid primary of the party held on 27 May 2022 and monitored by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), which produced Mr Ekpoudom as the candidate.

But the Supreme Court upturned the Court of Appeal’s decision on Friday. Although the court held that the court below lacked jurisdiction to entertain the case being an issue of the party’s internal affair, its final decision restoring Mr Akpabio as the party’s valid candidate tallies with the earlier judgement of the Federal High Court Abuja, delivered on 22 September 2022.

Trial court’s decision

In the Federal High Court’s decision, the judge, Emeka Nwite, ordered INEC to reinstate Mr Akpabio as APC’s candidate, being the candidate nominated by the party in the second primary of 9 June 2022.

Mr Nwite also ordered INEC to publish Mr Akpabio’s name as APC senatorial candidate for Akwa Ibom North/West senatorial district in 2023, stating that the Commission acted illegally by refusing to accept and publish the former governor’s name when it was submitted to it by the APC as its candidate.

He added that Mr Akpabio was validly nominated as the Akwa Ibom North/West Senatorial District candidate of the APC from the primary conducted by the party’s National Working Committee on 9 June 2022.

The trial judge faulted INEC for electing to monitor the 27 May 2022 primary election conducted by an illegal faction of the party led by Augustine Ekanem as against the 9 June 2022 primary authorised and conducted by the APC NWC.

