Buhari not addressing new naira crisis again, Presidency explains

President Buhari’s intervention head on, within 7 days, on the current money swap problems would not happen again !

The effort has been stalled due to the legal battles surrounding the policy.

The seven-day window ends on February 10.

A meeting between the President, Muhammadu Buhari , state governors, Emefiele and other officials, meant to discuss the disastrous new naira policy of the CBN was cancelled on Tuesday.

The development, it was gathered, followed the two separate lawsuits filed by three governors and five political parties, which have stalled Buhari’s intervention.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, confirmed on Tuesday that the meeting was “put down” due to the legal battles surrounding the policy.

Governors Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna, Yahaya Bello (Kogi) and Bello Matawalle (Zamfara) on Monday dragged the Federal Government and the CBN before the Supreme Court, seeking a halt to the full implementation of the naira redesign policy.

The applicants in the suit were the Attorneys-General and Commissioners of Justice of Kaduna, Kogi and Zamfara three states, while the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN, was the sole respondent in the matter.

In furtherance of their support for the currency redesign initiative, four parties obtained an order from the Federal Capital Territory High Court restraining the FG, CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele, CBN and 27 commercial banks from halting the policy or extending the February 10 deadline handed down by the apex bank.

The order was handed down on Monday by Justice Eleojo Enenche following an application by the five applicants.

Also on Monday, 14 political parties threatened to boycott the February 25 election, should the CBN extend the time limit.

Speaking on behalf of the parties at a news conference in Abuja, the spokesperson for the Conference of Nigerian Political Parties Chairmen, Kenneth Udeze, warned that the parties would pull out of the election if the apex bank bows to pressure and suspend the policy.

But explaining why the planned meeting between the governors and the President was shelved, Shehu said, “According to the programme, he was to meet the Nigeria Governors Forum in attendance with the CBN Governor, the IG of Police, EFCC and so on.

“Because of the legal matters in court over the naira redesign, that meeting was put down and a smaller meeting was convened with the Chairmen of the NGF and the Progressives Governors Forum. So, they were called into a private meeting.”

Despite the cancellation, Buhari met privately with the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, Chairman of the Progressives Governors’ Forum, Governor Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi State; the CBN governor, Emiefele, the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, AbdulRasheed Bawa, Director-General of the Department of State Services, Yusuf Bichi, Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba and the Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor.

However, the Presidential spokesman did not disclose the details of the meeting.

Asked whether any policy changes were discussed, the CBN governor declined to answer but instead shielded his face from correspondents.

The scarcity of naira had not eased despite promises by the apex bank that it had taken some measures to address the challenge which had worsened the hardship in the country.

Several banking halls and ATM points were daily besieged by citizens desperate for cash.

After a meeting with APC governors last Friday, Buhari appealed to Nigerians to give him seven days to resolve the crisis.

But the Federal Government lambasted the opposition political parties that went to court to restrain the President from addressing the new naira debacle.

It also accused the parties of politicising the situation, stressing that they were not mindful of the plights of Nigerians due to the cash crunch.

Speaking at the 23rd edition of the PMB Administration Scorecard Series (2015-2023), which featured the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development in Abuja, the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, said the action of the parties was unscrupulous.

He said, “Recall that after his meeting with progressives’ governors on Friday, President Buhari urged citizens to give him a seven-day window to resolve the currency crunch that has emanated from the implementation of the naira redesign policy.

“Unfortunately, on Monday, some opposition political parties ran to court to obtain an injunction restraining Mr President and the CBN from extending the February 10 deadline for Nigerians to exchange their old notes for new ones.”

Mohammed said the court action came after a number of opposition parties threatened to boycott the 2023 general elections if the deadline was extended.

He added, “These curious actions by the parties concerned is clear evidence that the opposition has turned this whole issue into a political game, preferring to make Nigerians suffer more on the altar of unconscionable political gamesmanship.

“Or how else can one explain the fact that these unscrupulous opposition parties do not want any action that could reduce the pains being experienced by Nigerians?

“How else can one explain the fact that they have decided to legally hamstring Mr President, in particular, from providing any relief for Nigerians suffering from the cash crunch?”

Mohammed argued that it was bad politics to put the interest of desperate political parties over and above that of Nigerians.

He, however, stated that despite the antics of the opposition, the government was willing and able to take decisive steps to bring succour to Nigerians in the shortest possible time.

The minister further said the Federal Government was mindful of the inconveniences being endured by citizens as a result of the fuel supply disruptions and the recent redesigning of some naira notes.

“Government is working assiduously to restore normalcy to these critical enablers of economic activity and to take added measures, where necessary, to alleviate the pains of Nigerians,” the minister assured.