Shocker ! : S/Court hasn’t rule on CBN Naira swap !

In a surprise move laced with legal jagons, legal minds are saying it isn’t a ruling yet , but interim injunction pending…
A lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Mike Ozekhome, has explained the judgement of the Supreme Court restraining the Federal Government from implementing the Central Bank of Nigeria’s February 10 ultimatum for the old N200, N500 and N1,000 banknotes to cease being legal tender in the country.
Ozekhome, who featured on Channels Television on Wednesday night said the Supreme Court only paused the implementation of the deadline saying the apex court had not decided on the matter.
He further explained that the apex court gave the judgement so as to prevent the subject matter of the suit from being truncated.
Explaining the development, Ozekhome said, “The Supreme Court has not decided the matter. All it has done is to fall back to a decision like Kotoye vs CBN, that in matters of extreme urgency, you can grant an interim order, even if it be an ex-parte, to prevent the subject matter of the suit being truncated.
“If, for example, the Supreme Court, did not make that order, and the only order existing is that of the High Court, it means that the CBN, by 10th of this month, will stop the use of all old notes.
“But what the Supreme Court has said is, ‘Just wait, let us listen to you people,’ not that it has decided that Zamfara, Kogi and Kaduna states have any valid case that is actionable because the action is already being challenged with a preliminary objection.
“It is another way of saying, ‘Let us first drive away the fox before we blame the fowl for wandering too far into the forest,’” he said.
A seven-man panel of the Supreme Court on Wednesday, led by Justice John Okoro in a unanimous ruling granted an interim injunction restraining the Federal Government from implementing the CBN’s February 10 deadline for the swapping of the old naira notes with the new ones.
A judgement that followed a motion ex-parte on behalf of three northern states Kaduna, Kogi and Zamfara , who on February 3rd filed a suit seeking to halt the implementation of the CBN’s policy.
A Federal High Court in Abuja stopped the President Muhammadu Buhari alongside the CBN and commercial banks from interfering, suspending or extending the terminal date of February 10 for the expiration of the old naira notes.
Again, Ozekhome explained that other lower courts could not interfere when decisions were being debated at the apex court.
“Notwithstanding the fact that a high court or Federal High Court had granted an order telling the CBN, ‘You can stop this naira swap policy on the 10th of February as you have decided to do’, the Supreme Court today said, ‘Hello? Don’t do that! Allow it to continue. Come back on the 15th of February and let us hear you people,’” he added.
He explained that the apex court’s judgement allows the old and new naira to be in the same position, adding that any decision arrived at by the Supreme Court, will not only affect the three state governments that dragged the FG to court, but all the states of the federation and their attorney-generals.
Ozekhome therefore submitted that, “this is the type of matter in which the Supreme Court should also suo motu, even if they did not apply to be joined, join all the attorneys-general of the federation, so that the matter could be decided once and for all.”
Another legal mind, Ike Akaraiwe SAN, explains it this way:
It’s an interim order, to last until February 15, when the arguments will be heard.
- As provided by the Constitution, the Supreme Court does not have original jurisdiction to hear cases unless it is brought by (a) State Govt (a) against other State Govt (s) or State Govts against the FG as in this case or vice versa or between the National Assembly and the President; the National Assembly and any State House of Assembly, or the National Assembly and a State of the Federation.
- Original jurisdiction means for the Supreme Court to hear the suit as if it is a high court.
- Kaduna and Kogi State govts brought this suit, thus invoking the original jurisdiction of the apex court. The court granted them an interim order of injunction.
- However, on the 15th of this month, arguments on whether the Supreme Court has jurisdiction or not to hear this suit as if it is a high court are likely to be taken before delving into the substantive issues.
- My guess is that the Supreme Court will decline jurisdiction for one simple factor:
- Central Bank is not a party to the proceedings. But if you make CBN a party, then the suit must go to the federal high court because suits in which the original jurisdiction of the Supreme Court is invoked can only have state governments and federal government as parties. The moment you add any other party not being a government, the court loses jurisdiction.
- So, how much can the SC do if CBN cannot be a party? Any judgment passed against the FG is not enforceable on the CBN because the CBN Act gives the apex bank complete independence. By operation of the CBN Act, the CBN cannot be subjected to the direction of any person or office in the land.
- The president cannot even remove the Governor of the Bank. Only the National Assembly can upon the recommendation of the President. Remember Sanusi Lamido? Jonathan could not remove him. So, an order directed against the FG cannot be enforced against the CBN if CBN is not a party to the suit. And if you make CBN a party the SC loses jurisdiction. And if you do not make CBN a party as the plaintiffs have deliberately done (so as to invoke the court’s original jurisdiction), any order made by the SC would be in futility as the apex bank is not bound to obey.
- Paraphrasing Okutepa SAN, in the case of A.G Lagos State vs AG Federation (2014) 9 NWLR (Pt. 1412) 217 which was a dispute relating to the operation of an agency of the Federal Government, the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) against an agency of Lagos State Government which the FG contended accrued to it, the SC held that its original jurisdiction cannot be so egregiously invoked when the dispute is not between the Federation as an entity against a State or between a State against another or others or the National Assembly and the President; the National Assembly and any State House of Assembly, and the National Assembly and a State of the Federation.