Customers refuse to deposit old naira notes, as deadline elapses

There are indications that People are not moved by the CBN’s deadline.

Unlike the last one when people obediently deposited old notes, with mindset that they would be able to get the new notes in a swap.

This time around People are not moved. Bank customers are not cooperating.

But while advicing people who are close to him, a banker who work with Standard Chartered bank said : “

Please make sure you deposit all your old notes today.

CBN has not informed the banks about any extension yet. So do not keep your old notes after today.”

Asked whether customers are bringing in their old naira notes ahead of the deadline, another banker said, “No they are not.

In fact, banks are begging customers to bring cash so they can have money to support cash activities.”

Another banker, who gave his name as Emese said, “The reactions have been mixed. There’s the Supreme Court ruling on the matter for instance.

“Customers are bringing in cash. The crowd isn’t that much but about 2 pm to 3 pm. today (Thursday), people started coming into the bank to deposit their cash.”

A banker in one of the leading banks added, “It is not what we expect but it is in line with the CBN cashless policy. It is not going to be a case of taking one trillion out of circulation and putting it back.”

POS operators are also cash-trapped

The development came as cash-strapped Point of Sale operators shut their businesses while several banks remained shut on Thursday.

Officials said Nigerians might face hard times over shortage of cash in the coming days as the situation worsened.

Some bankers claimed that the CBN had limited the volume of cash it distributed to banks.

Speaking on the condition of anonymity, the bankers revealed that the CBN could do more to alleviate the cash scarcity that Nigerians are facing.

A bankers, said, “The CBN is hoarding supply to branches. They refused to release the new naira notes.

“Old lower denominations are what they are giving banks now but in low quantity.”

Another banker said, “Cash is limited. We know it’s all about financial inclusion but if people are unable to use their account for its original purpose and they want us to go all tech, there will be issues.

Regarding cash supply, there’s more that CBN can do.”

The President, Muhammadu Buhari, had on Friday last week, asked Nigerians to give him seven days to resolve the naira crisis.

But Nigerians on Thursday faced hard times as the crisis persisted.

Traders and business owners have said that they would consider keeping their money at home rather than using the banks even when the naira scarcity that has hit the country abates.