‘Killers’ Of Ogun Couple, Son Murdered Jan 1, Arrested

The Ogun State Police Command says it has arrested all the suspects involved in the gruesome murder of a couple, Kehinde and Bukola Fatinoye and their only son, Oreoluwa Fatinoye.

The suspects were arrested 40 days after the couple and their son were killed in their residence in Ibara GRA, Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital, on January 1.

The police spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the arrest of the suspects to journalists in Abeokuta on Thursday.

The assailants had reportedly trailed the couple from their church where they had gone to observe the crossover service. After killing them, they set their corpses and the house ablaze.

The attackers also abducted their son, Oreoluwa and their adopted son and later threw them into a river.

The decomposing corpse of Oreoluwa was discovered floating on the river, while the adopted son escaped with injuries.

Few days after the incident, the police arrested one Lekan Adekanbi, as the prime suspect in connection with the murder.

The adopted son, Felix who escaped had identified Adekanbi as one of the suspected killers when he was brought in by the police to identify the corpse of Oreoluwa by the river bank.

Adekanbi, who is said to the driver of the couple, later escaped from police custody and was declared wanted by the police.

But, confirming the arrest of the suspects, Oyeyemi disclosed that three persons involved in the killing, including the prime suspect were in custody.

He said the suspects would be paraded before journalists on Friday at the command’s headquarters in Eleweran, Abeokuta.

Kehinde worked with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), while his wife, Bukola, worked with the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB).