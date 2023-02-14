Banks stop collecting old naira notes, crisis worsen

Bank customers were shocked yesterday, and not quite a few were in panic mode, as banks refused to collect old naira notes .

This is in deviance to the Supreme Court direction that the deadline be suspended till Wednesday .

Tomorrow, Wednesday is when the proceedings would continue even as other states had applied to join the suit.

But Some commercial banks and filling stations have stopped collecting the old naira notes from customers, which is contrary to the ruling of the Supreme Court.

It had restraining the Federal Government from enforcing the February 10 time limit earlier fixed by the apex bank for the currency swap, through interlocutory injunction.

Banks refused to accept the old N1,000, N500 and N200 notes from depositors and point-of-service agents who flooded the bank to lodge their cash.

Point of service operators and other bank customers whose old naira notes were rejected, panicked.

They shocked to learn that the banks were not accepting the old notes.

The bank officials, said they were acting on the Central Bank of Nigeria’s directive, and they remained adamant inspire of entreaties from customers.

Also, lawyers and litigants at high courts in Lagos State were unable to file their court processes using the old naira notes for payment.

At most filling station the attendants are already refusing to accept the old naira notes on Monday.

Banks in the Ikeja area of Lagos State refused to collect the old notes from customers.

Some frustrated and desperate customers were seen making frantic calls and hanging around the banks premises.

A staff member of First Bank Plc said that they were instructed not to collect the old naira notes.

Only customers who had new naira notes were allowed into the banking hall.

A resident, who identified himself simply as Mr Julius said the branches of Access Bank and UBA in the town refused to accept the old currencies from depositors.

Speaking to our correspondent on the phone, he said, “What is happening in his country? My wife visited UBA only to be informed that the bank was no longer accepting the old notes. Some PoS agents who visited Access Bank were also informed that the bank was no longer accepting the old notes based on a directive from the CBN. I thought the Supreme Court ruled that the notes are still legal tender.’’

Situation is same at Ogun banks.

A Sterling Bank official said banks in the Magboro area of Ogun State had shut down as a result of the scarcity of cash.

Findings also indicate that some banks in Abuja, the capital city, have stopped accepting the old notes