CBN Pumps More Cash Into Circulation

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is set to pump in more new naira notes into circulation through the banks, insiders mentioned to YOUNEWS .

About N500 billion of the new notes have been injected into circulation since December 15, last year.

CBN plans to pump more cash, close to N1 trillion will come into circulation, a CBN board member confirmed yesterday.

The board member who pleaded for anonymity said: “The CBN will do the needful to ensure that innocent Nigerians’ pains are eliminated.

“To this end, more new naira notes will be allocated to the banks from Monday for disbursing to the public.”

He assured that “the mint has adequate capacity to print the required volume of new naira notes”.

Our source explained that “the volume printed must be related to what the CBN adjudges to be optimal for the economy.

“What this means is that the CBN is being careful not to flood the system with naira notes thus creating another currency control problems for it with attendant inflationary pressures”.