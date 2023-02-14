INEC say Elections ‘ll not be postponed, but no voting in 240 units

The Independent National Electoral Commission has insisted that it is not considering postponing the 2023 general elections.

The electoral body took to its social media platforms to debunk a publication it said was fake news, claiming that INEC might postpone the forthcoming elections by one or two weeks.

Telling Nigerians to disregard the fake publication, INEC said the 2023 elections will hold as scheduled.

“Our attention has been drawn to a fake report circulating on the social media with the title: ‘INEC May Postpone Feb 25 Election by a week or two’

“The Commission will not and is not contemplating postponing the 2023 General Election. Nigerians should disregard it.”

The electoral body has overtime maintained that despite the challenges facing both the commission and the country, the elections will hold as planned.

However, the commission is saying elections will not hold in 240 polling units across 28 states during the Feb. 25 to March 11 general elections.

Prof Mahmoud Yakubu, the INEC Chairman, announced this on Monday at a meeting with political party leaders in Abuja.

The number of affected polling units range from one in Edo, Kwara, Rivers and Zamfara to 38 in Imo which is the highest.

He said the affected polling units had no voter register.

He said with the exclusion of the 240 polling units, election would take place in 176,606 polling units across the country.

INEC also warned that it will not accept a situation where two or more agents report for a party at the polling units to cause confusion.

INEC chairman said that any agent found engaged in such act would be arrested and prosecuted