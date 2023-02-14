Reasons this Elderly man weeps inside banking Hall

A video of an elderly man weeping inside the banking hall of one of the commercial banks on Monday surfaced on social media platforms.

The elderly man who spoke in the Yoruba language said he needed to access cash in order to buy drugs.

“All I want is money to buy my drugs and also get food to eat. The person that sells drugs for me said I must bring cash, and I have money in the bank but can’t access it,” he said while weeping.

Efforts to get a response from the CBN through its Director of Corporate Communications, Osita Nwanisobi, were futile.

Meanwhile, the CBN has said that over N2tn old notes had been deposited by bank customers since it began the cash swap programme.

According to a CBN document obtained by our correspondent, the N1,000 note was the most counterfeited denomination in five years.

It also revealed that the circulation of fake N1,000 rose from 58.45 per cent to 78.5 per cent between 2017 to 2021 making it the most forged note in the country.

The document obtained from the CBN showed that fake notes maintained an upward trend with 58.45 per cent in 2017, 65.29 per cent in 2018, 69.06 per cent in 2020, and 78.50 per cent in 2021, with a reduction of 52.48 per cent in 2019.

Also, the N500 and N200 were the second and third-highest forged notes, respectively.

One of the reasons listed for the naira redesign was the increasing ease and risk of counterfeiting evidenced by several security reports.