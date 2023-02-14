S/Court rules on Naira notes deadline tomorrow

A CBN board member has reaffirmed for the umpteenth time that the apex bank will abide by the Supreme Court’s decision to pull the brake on enforcing a deadline on the deposit of old Naira notes

Tomorrow February 15 is when the Supreme Court will hear the suit instituted by three governors.

“Whe cannot really speculate on extension or no extension as the issue is before the highest court in the land,” the apex bank’s board member said.

Regarding the advice of the Council of State to the CBN to either make more new notes available or re-circulate the old banknotes alongside the existing new notes,

He said that “the advice of the Council of States is well-meaning. The Council is rightly concerned about the current challenges of the naira redesign implementation caused by selfish and sadistic individuals/organisations.”

Another senior CBN management official has also revealed some development relating to the ongoing currency crisis.

The official disclosed: “The CBN has discovered that some powerful individuals used their cronies to open new bank accounts in order to withdraw new notes.

“The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) will soon go after them to see if they followed the Know Your Customer (KYC) protocol.”

He added that most commercial banks were deliberately keeping the new notes for their priority customers.

He said: “The banks are loyal to their priority customers; that’s why they reserve some new notes for them. They do not want to lose their high net worth customers. The apex bank has increased the volume of cash it released to the banks.”

According to him, the commercial banks have “not been returning old notes back to the CBN as expected”.

The CBN, the official noted, has also discovered that citizens were holding on to the new notes.

“People, are not depositing new notes but holding on to them” he said