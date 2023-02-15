PoS association warns members, PRO sends reminders

This is to notify the general public that : THE ASSOCIATION OF MOBILE MONEY AND BANK AGENTS IN NIGERIA (AMMBAN) DISSOCIATES ITSELF FROM POS OPERATORS “BUYING AND SELLING” THE NAIRA. WE ARE ALSO SENDING A STRONG WARNING TO MEMBERS TO PLEASE DESIST FROM ANY ACT THAT MAY LAND THEM IN TROUBLE AND DISREPUTE.

PLEASE NOTE THAT CBN OFFICIALS IN CONJUNCTION WITH EFCC, AND DSS ARE OUT TO FISH OUT CULPRITS. ANYONE CAUGHT WILL BE DISOWNED BY AMMBAN AND WILL BE LEFT TO FACE THE PENALTY.

AMMBAN AS AN ASSOCIATION FROWNS AT THE ACT OF BUYING OF SELLING THE NAIRA.

TO BE FOREWARNED IS TO BE FOREARMED!!!

-CHAIRMAN*

Mr Stephen Adeoye who is in charge of Publicity , Public Relations and Public Communications for the association also added :

“Listen to the announcement on Faaji FM today between 7:30- 8am today and Radio Lagos from tomorrow.”

It will be recalled that The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has said that if Point of Sale (PoS) agents are found to be charging customers more than they should, their licenses will be taken away.

The threat came from CBN on Tuesday hours after Supreme Court ruling on CBN Naira Swap policy .

POS operators in different states were discovered to be charging customers between N1,000 and N2,000 for every N5,000 to N10,000 they took out, and N300 for every N1,000.

Blaise Ijebor, who is in charge of the CBN’s Risk Management department, told journalists about this when he was talking about what the central bank and state government are doing to make sure there is cash in circulation.

He said that the approved fee for every N5,000 is N100, and that anything the agents do that goes against the approved fees because of the cash shortage is the same as punishing their fellow citizens.

He said that they know that POS operators are doing all kinds of sneaky things, like charging customers up to 30% before giving them money.

“We are keeping an eye on the situation, and if anyone is caught, their license will be taken away and they won’t be able to do business anymore because we are going around with the Economic Financial Crimes Commission” (EFCC).

While assuring that the CBN is working with the state government to fix the problem, he said that between Sunday and Tuesday, they gave close to N1 billion to banks so that people could withdraw money.

Ijebor stated, “We gave banks about N400 million on Sunday, N200 million on Monday, and N460 million.

Just yesterday, the Central Bank of Nigeria has released telephone numbers through which members of the public could report POS agents selling new naira notes, or charging above N200 naira for withdrawal of amounts up to N10,000.

The Director, Governor’s Department, CBN, Mr Joseph Omayuku, stated this as he briefed journalists in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State on Tuesday, February 14, 2023.

While warning syndicates engaging in illegal practices to desist forthwith, Omayuku advised members of the public to report erring POS agents by reaching out to the CBN Contact Centre on 07002255226; Telephone Ext: 711025 – 7; contactcbn@cbn.gov.ng and its social media handles.

The scarcity of the naira caused by the CBN’s redesign policy has unsettled many Nigerians who for more than two weeks, have been besieging commercial bank branches, forming long queues to access the new naira notes.

Many have complained of hitches in online payment platforms of banks leading to failed transactions. Observers said the hitches occur because digital platforms are not strong enough to accommodate the surge of electronic transactions in recent times as people resort to online payments in response to scarcity of cash.

Those who reject online payments cite challenges associated with it as reasons.

The CBN official, however, countered the analogy, saying it is “not as bad as to warrant rejection of transfer payments.”