Supreme Court adjourns Naira Notes’ case to 3 days before election

YouNews February 15, 2023 Celebrity, Court Cases, Investigation, News Leave a comment 262 Views

The Supreme Court, again, on Wednesday adjourned hearing in a suit filed by Kaduna, Kogi and Zamfara States against the Federal Government seeking a restraining order to stop the full implementation of the naira redesign policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

The suit was initially adjourned by the apex court till today on February 8, 2023, with all parties involved present.

The Governors of Kaduna and Kogi States, Nasir el-Rufai and Yahaya Bello, were in court for the resumed hearing on Wednesday.

So also were two Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party: Douye Diri of Baylesa State and Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, who were seeking to be joined in the suit filed by Governor of the All Progressives Congress, the ruling party at the centre.

However, shortly after hearing started, the Seven-Man Panel of the apex court, led by Justice John Inyang Okoro, adjourned till February 22, 2023

