Wike finally supports Tinubu, to be at APC rally ?

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike, through one of his media aides with the Twitter username, @Topboychriss, has said Tinubu is the next president of Nigeria.

The governor himself addressed other political and development issues at a State PDP rally in the Akuku-Toru Local Government Area on Monday.

He accused those in charge of his party’s flag bearer, Atiku Abubakar’s, campaign of lacking the political capacity to mobilize Rivers supporters.

For months, Wike and four other PDP governors in Nigeria’s southern region have demanded the resignation of PDP National Chairman Iyorchia Ayu as a condition for supporting Atiku’s presidential bid in the February 25 election.

Wike also said he is not surprised that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council cancelled its rally in the state.

Wike stated that the Rivers PDP presidential campaign council’s decision was expected because none of the members had the political clout to mobilize a sizable number of supporters for the rally.

Meanwhile, Erstwhile National Publicity Secretary of the defunct New People’s Democratic Party (nPDP), Chief Eze Chkwuemeka Eze has described as improbable, claims by Gov. Nyesom Wike that his support in the February 25 Presidential election is for the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Governor of Lagos State, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In a statement made available to media houses in Port Harcourt, the party Chief said the statement though unfathomable, is a patently ridiculous and vengeful display of treachery against the People’s Democratic Party for frustrating his selfish and inordinate presidential aspiration.

This perfidy is egregiously targeted at balking the presidential bid of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

Governor Nyesom Wike was quoted as stating, “Yes it is True that I have directed all Local Government Chairmen, Commissioners, Board Chairmen, Senior Special Advisers, Special Advisers, Senior Special Assistants, DGs, Board Members and all my Aides to work for Bola Tinubu and I owe no one any Apology”.

As a matter of fact, the statement signals the drowning of an intolerant and unapologetically self-seeking bigot who has never entertained any new thought in the recent aside from the pursuit of a personal vendetta against those who rivaled his awkwardly maleficent political pursuit.

Senator Bola Tinubu is the APC Presidential Torch-Bearer and thus, Gov Wike cannot claim to be supporting him whereas on daily basis he deploys thugs to threaten and unleash mayhem on APC campaigners in Rivers State.

Eze wonders the basis on which Wike is claiming to be supporting the APC Presidential Candidate when he is yet to make any resort to the Chairman of the Tinubu Presidential Campaign Council in Rivers State, Pastor Tonye Cole and asking his partner in crime, a corruption-infested customer of the EFCC and guber candidate of the PDP, Siminialayi Fubara, to withdraw from the race to validate their seeming inconsequential support for the APC and make it total.

Furthermore, if Gov. Wike has truly resolved to support Tinubu’s presidential project, Eze said he must appear at APC Presidential rally ground in person to Campaign for Tinubu, noting that a hide and seek politicking is a no-no in seeking relevance in politics.

He added that given his status as Governor, Wike must understand the rudiments of politics and what it takes to be a party member and follow the rules.

He has to register with the party from his Ward and pay homage to his benefactor, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi who is the leader of the party in the region to show genuine commitment to the Tinubu/APC project.

The party Chief said failure to comply with the prerequisite conditions highlighted above, Wike’s claim of supporting APC’s Bola Tinubu remains a mirage, inconsequential and farce and should be taken as such regardless of whatever secret contributions and financial commitments he has allegedly made for the party’s campaign rally scheduled for February 15, adding that it is deceitful for the Governor to claim to have released the General Yakubu Gowon stadium for the APC Presidential rally free of charge when the party has already paid the requisite fee for the use of the facility.

Interestingly, The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State also said Governor Nyesom Wike is perfecting plans to join the APC through the “backdoor”, despite mocking the party in the past.

The APC spokesperson in the state, Darlington Nwauju, stated this in a statement issued in Port Harcourt on Thursday.

Mr Nwauju also accused Mr Wike of “surreptitiously” asking council chairmen in the state to canvass votes for Bola Tinubu, the APC presidential candidate for the 25 February election.

The APC is surprised that Mr Wike, who has frequently derided the party and once described it as a “cancer”, would want to become a member of the party, Mr Nwauju said.

The Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Council (PDP PCC) in the state made a similar allegation about a week ago that Mr Wike was planning to join the APC.

A Director in the PDP PCC, Abiye Sekibo, who was reacting to the Rivers State Government’s cancellation of the approval earlier granted his party’s campaign council for the use of the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, Port Harcourt, for the 11 February PDP presidential campaign rally, said Governor Wike lacks the courage to publicly canvass votes for Mr Tinubu.

The Commissioner for Information in the state, Chris Finebone, has described as “laughable” the allegation that Mr Wike was looking for a back door to join the APC.

Mr Finebone said it was the APC that was running after the governor.