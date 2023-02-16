Buhari addresses Nigerians 7am today, on Naira notes

The President, Muhammadu Buhari, will make a national broadcast to Nigerians on Thursday (today) at 7am.

This was made known in a press release late Wednesday, made available to YOUNEWS, by the Special Adviser to the President on Media & Publicity, Femi Adesina.

The statement said, “Television, radio stations and other electronic media outlets are enjoined to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority and Radio Nigeria for the broadcast.”

The reason for the broadcast or what would be addressed by the president was however, not stated.

But it is Crystal clear to all what he will be talking about in view of ongoing imbroglio over old notes deadline..and non availability of the new Naira notes