NAIRANOTES: Protests, gun shots @ Ketu, Ikorodu…Lagos boils

The ongoing #NairaScarcity protests in the country assume a new dimension this early Friday morning, as the brewing nationwide protest spread to other parts of the country.

In Lagos, many early risers that set out for work and businesses in the state were shocked as protesters occupied the roads from Ogolonto area of Ikorodu end of the Lagos-Onipanu road.

A female resident of Apeka, Mrs. Ayoola told YOUNEWS that had to quickly. up to Owode along the Ikorodu road were she got stuck since 5.30 a.m.

At the Ketu and Mile 12 end of the road, the protesters mounted a barricade across the road as motorists were locked down between Ketu and Ojota.

Fighting which erupted in some areas on the popular Lagos-Ikorodu expressway in Lagos State, YOUNEWS learnt is over the scarcity of the new naira notes and the hardship the policy has thrown Nigerians…and of course the fuel scarcity too.

From YOUNEWS findingst suspected touts in Mile 12, Ketu and Ojota areas on the expressway, took to the road as early as 5.30 a.m attacking commuters and creating chaos.

A driver, attached to one of the cab-hailing firms operating in the state who does not want his name in print over fears of harassment, said he had to turn into one of the streets due to the chaos.

YOUNEWS Reporters monitoring the ongoing fighting in the area, alleged they could hear sounds of gunshots.

At Ketu bus stop where the protesters chant freedom songs, scores of male and female traders from Mile 12 market, held in the traffic, sat by the road embarkment chatting in groups as they lamented on the high cost of commodities.

“This hardship is much. We are dying. We did not beg them to rule us and they came punishing young and old.”, a Mowe based- trader said angrily.”

Scores of stranded men and women were seen trekking the long stretch of the road.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, has confirmed the unrest happening in the Mile 12 area of Lagos State.

He made this known via his Twitter handle on Thursday.

Responding to a tweet asking the PPRO to confirm the rumour, Hundeyin replied, “ It is true. Our men are there. Reinforcement units have been deployed.

“Stay safe out there as we closely monitor and manage the situation.”

The ongoing scarcity of the Naira notes took a dangerous dimension yesterday morning as no fewer than three persons lost their lives following violent protests that erupted in parts of Nigeria.

In Benin City, the Edo State capital, angry residents, who could not access their monies in commercial banks, took to the streets in protests that led to loss of lives after security forces fired live bullets and teargas to disperse the unruly crowds.

The body of one of the protesters was deposited in front of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) amid sporadic gunfire and teargas from policemen and soldiers.

The protesters had attempted to break into the state branch of the CBN located along Akpakpava Street, a commercial nerve centre in Benin City, where most commercial banks are also located.

Thereafter, they attacked some commercial banks located in the area.

No fewer than seven banks were attacked by the angry, surging crowds which equally set bonfires along the major road of Akpakpava and other adjoining streets.

The angry protesters also unleashed their anger and frustration on any Automated Teller Machines, ATM, at sight.

Some of the commercial banks affected include United Bank for Africa (UBA), Sterling Bank, Wema Bank, Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB), Zenith Bank, First Bank and Stanbic Bank, all located along Akpakpava street which were also set ablaze.

Shop owners along the area immediately shut their businesses and fled. It took the intervention of heavily armed combined security personnel of the men of the Nigeria Police and the military to disperse the protesters as they cleared the road of burnt tyres to allow other road users to pass.

Along Akpakpava, one of the protesters said, “How do you expect people to survive? People have money in banks and they cannot access it because of one useless policy. People don’t accept old naira anymore and we don’t have new naira, we don’t have food in our house, we are tired.

Another protester said, “They are doing this to cancel the coming elections. We cannot continue like this; the country belongs to all of us. Why are they making us suffer for no fault of ours?”

The Edo State Police Public Relation Officer, Chidi Nwabuzor, when contacted, confirmed the incident.