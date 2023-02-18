See what Lagos is giving as palliatives to Religious bodies, NGOs

Lagos starts palliatives’ distribution to cushion hard times

Sanwo-Olu said: “What is inside the boxes are different items for the consumption of the vulnerable society”.

In fulfilment of his promise to cushion the effects of the hardship being experienced by Lagosians in the face of fuel scarcity and lack of currency from the banks, Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu has commenced the distribution of palliative measures to the citizenry.

These include the vulnerable and civil servants. The move is to alleviate the effects of the currency redesigned policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), and other crises associated with fuel scarcity.

At the launch of the distribution exercise on Tuesday, the Governor, who was represented by his deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat gave out palliative to the teeming recipients at Adeyemi Bero Auditorium, Alausa Secretariat in Ikeja.

He said that the distribution is continuous as the government would be reaching out to the religious centres, Non-Governmental Organisations and other distribution channels across the state.

Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr Obafemi Hamzat addressing beneficiaries at the launch of the palliative distribution exercise at Adeyemi Bero Auditorium, Alausa Secretariat, Ikeja

According to him, the purpose of the palliative is to cushion the biting effects of the current scarcity of Naira notes occasioned by the CBN’s Naira swap policy and the lingering fuel scarcity in the state.

The governor explained that the measures became necessary to improve the situation among the vulnerable residents of the state, adding that “we are doing this to alleviate the pains and sufferings of Lagosians”.

The Commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Hon. (Mrs) Cecelia Dada said that the state government has put together the palliative measure for Lagosians by distributing food to the vulnerable in the society.

Dada stressed that the state government is mindful of the welfare of its people and that the challenges faced by citizens are due to the Naira swap and difficulty in accessing money.