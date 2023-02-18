Tinubu denies instructing govs to tackle Buhari’s Naira Swap policy

Governors who have so far declared this line of action said clearly that they were acting on the ruling of the Supreme Court, the highest court in the land. Asiwaju has had no influence in this decision.

Bayo Onanuga

Director, Media & Publicity

APC Presidential Campaign Council, made this know on

February 17, 2023

Our attention has been drawn to a fake viral news published by the Peoples Gazette, claiming Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the APC presidential candidate has asked APC governors to ignore President Muhammadu Buhari’s broadcast and enforce the Supreme Court ruling on the recirculation of old Naira notes.

The publication by the platform is fake .

Tinubu never issued such an order. Mr Dele Alake, the APC-PCC Adviser on Media and Communications never issued such advisory on behalf of Asiwaju Tinubu.

The message quoted by Peoples Gazette was being randomly shared on WhatsApp. Mr Alake was not the author.

Asiwaju Tinubu has been known, since the currency swap crisis started, to call for calm as the authorities try to find out a solution to the currency crisis.

He has offered a six-point suggestion to lessen the anguish our people are facing in trying to get money from the banks.

He has also held several meetings with President Buhari, his leader over the matter.

It is thus inconceivable and unthinkable that he would instruct APC governors to disregard President Muhammadu Buhari’s order on the currency matter.

Governors who have so far declared this line of action said clearly that they were acting on the ruling of the Supreme Court, the highest court in the land.

Asiwaju has had no influence in this decision.

Journalists, unless acting on the dictates of political opponents or prosecuting some agenda, should endeavour to confirm authorship of their materials from the Media and Publicity Directorate of the campaign.

They can also seek confirmation from the Tinubu Media Office or Mr. Alake .

The Gazette should recant the story with immediate effect.

It will be recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari met with the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja during the week.

The meeting, which reportedly held at the Residence inside the Villa, according to reliable sources, held before the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting.

Though the reason for the meeting could not be ascertained as at the time of filing this report, it was believed to be in connection with issues of campaigns and other prevailing national issues.

Buhari subsequently joined the weekly FEC meeting, to preside, at about 10:40am, approximately 40 minutes later than usual, as the meeting is usually scheduled to kick off from 10am.