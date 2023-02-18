Tinubu suggests 6 ways to end Naira note crisis

The All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has advised the Central Bank of Nigeria on ways to bring succour to Nigeria over the naira redesign policy.

In a statement on Sunday, the former Lagos State governor said it was important for the apex bank to restore hope in the country by implementing workable steps to ease the accompanied woes of the policy.

The APC presidential flag bearer, who suggested six ways the CBN could adopt to douse the tension, said it was important for the apex bank to work on a template that could ease the pain being experienced by Nigerians.

To bring immediate relief to Nigerians, Tinubu urged the CBN to consider the following measures:

Following the advice of the Council of State, the CBN should announce that the old and new naira notes (especially the non-withdrawn notes and coins) will co-exist as legal tender for the next 12 months to follow examples of countries that have successfully implemented similar monetary policy.

This will immediately remove growing tension in the country, eliminate panic reactions by the populace and allow time to scale up infrastructural gaps around alternative payment options to cash.