Wike exposes Buhari’s motive on new naira notes, pallies Tinubu

On President Muhammadu Buhari’s position on naira currency, Wike said his insistence that the old N500 and N1000 notes cease to be legal tender amounts to interference with a pending suit in the Supreme Court.

He held that the president’s directive to the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, to reintroduce only the old N200 note into the economy was an affront to the Supreme Court.

“As far as I am concerned, this is a complete interference, which is not good for our democracy,” he stressed.

Insisting that the interim order issued by the Supreme Court subsists and must be respected by the Federal Government to the letter, Wike said: “Until that is done, there is nothing anybody can do about it.

“The issue of N200 in circulation is neither here nor there. If they had pulled out of court, then the president could come in. Having not pulled out of court and the interim order still subsists, we should obey it to the letter.

“So, we must consider the issue of timing. Some people may say it is good to help fight corruption, but I don’t believe so. As far as I am concerned, I believe that this policy is targeted at some people.”

Interestingly, the presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu on Wednesday met with Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State ahead of his campaign rally.

Tinubu met with Wike at Government House, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, accompanied by members of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, PCC.

Barely two weeks to the presidential election, there are feelers that Wike has pitched his tent with Tinubu.

While he is yet to openly declare his support for the APC flagbearer, Wike is alleged to have directed all his cabinet members, aides and local government chairmen in the state to support Tinubu.

Wike, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has refused to support his party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, after PDP’s primary election in 2022.