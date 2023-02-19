Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Home » Entertainment » Celebrity » Mark Zuckerberg Creates Broadcast Channel (See Link To Join)

Mark Zuckerberg Creates Broadcast Channel (See Link To Join)

YouNews February 19, 2023 Celebrity, Events, Interviews, Investigation, News, Press Release, Trending Leave a comment 79 Views

Zuckerberg, an American business magnate, internet entrepreneur, and philanthropist has created a broadcast channel.

The 38 years ago entrepreneur disclosed this on his Facebook wall Thursday.

According to him, “We’re starting to roll out Instagram channels — a new broadcast chat feature.

I’m starting a channel to share news and updates on all the products and tech we’re building at Meta. It will be the place I share Meta product news first.

We’re also bringing channels to Messenger and Facebook in the coming months,” he stated.

Mark Zuckerberg, a product of Harvard University, co-founded the social media website Facebook and its parent company.

To join, click on this link https://ig.me/j/AbZ19cL4AVphbig9/

Tags

About YouNews

Check Also

Solution to your old N1,000, N500 naira notes !

CBN directive and counter directives look very confusing. Just go ahead ,Some Deposit Money Banks ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2023