Mark Zuckerberg Creates Broadcast Channel (See Link To Join)

Zuckerberg, an American business magnate, internet entrepreneur, and philanthropist has created a broadcast channel.
The 38 years ago entrepreneur disclosed this on his Facebook wall Thursday.
According to him, “We’re starting to roll out Instagram channels — a new broadcast chat feature.
I’m starting a channel to share news and updates on all the products and tech we’re building at Meta. It will be the place I share Meta product news first.
We’re also bringing channels to Messenger and Facebook in the coming months,” he stated.
Mark Zuckerberg, a product of Harvard University, co-founded the social media website Facebook and its parent company.
To join, click on this link https://ig.me/j/AbZ19cL4AVphbig9/