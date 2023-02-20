Sagamu boils, banks burnt

Protest has erupted in Ogun State over the naira scarcity.

Residents of Sagamu, in Ogun state, have taken to the streets to protest the lingering scarcity of naira notes in the country.

A witness told YOUNEWS that residents set bonfires on major roads and also attacked banks in the state capital.

YOUNEWS can authoritatively say that keystone bank and union bank at ijoku has been set ablaze by angry citizens.

And our reporter added : “If you are in Sagamu, be careful because there is a protest on new naira notes.”

Already videos online showing two banks set on fire in the Sagamu area of the state is trending!

The videos shared on Monday showed many residents watching as Keystone and Union banks were set ablaze with some youths holding planks in protest.

Other Banks have hurriedly closed to forestall attack by aggrieved protesters.

And the police have taken over a strategic points in the Sagamu township.

On Friday last week, protest erupted in the Mowe-Ibafo area of Ogun State, with many residents blocking the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway in protest of the woes and hardship caused by the lingering scarcity of the naira.

Reacting to the development, a Twitter user, @arranowanna wrote, “Kindly advise your friends, families and acquaintances to avoid any protests. Take your frustration to the ballots on Saturday.

Don’t burn banks, don’t burn petrol stations, don’t burn government properties.”