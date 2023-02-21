How to navigate in Lagos today, as APC holds mega rally

The Lagos State Ministry of Transportation has issued travel advice and a directory for movement as the All Progressives Congress (APC) holds its presidential mega campaign rally in the state on Tuesday, February 21, 2023.

The rally is to hold at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere.

A statement from the ministry on Sunday, signed by Bolaji Oreagba, General Manager, Lagos State Traffic Management Authority ((LASTMA), says there will be a procession of APC Presidential Candidate, Party Stalwarts, Party Faithful, and Supporters on that day.

This procession, according to Oreagba, will start from the local airport to the stadium through Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way, Maryland, Ikorodu Road, spanning Idi-Iroko, Anthony, Obanikoro, Onipanu, and Fadeyi, to Jibowu, Empire, Moshalashi, Ojuelegba, and Barracks to the stadium.

Motorists are, therefore, advised to make use of alternative routes during the procession.

See details below:

Hence, Motorists are advised to make use of the following alternative routes during the procession:

FROM THE LOCAL AIRPORT TO MARYLAND, USE:

Kodesoh, Obafemi Awolowo Way, Kudirat Abiola Way (Old Oregun Road), Ojota, Maryland and connect destination. FROM LOCAL AIRPORT TO KETU-MILE 12, USE:

Kodesoh, Obafemi Awolowo Way, Secretariat Road-> Mobolaji Johnson Avenue (7-Up) , Ojota Interchange, Ketu and connect destination.

While the procession holds on the Main Carriage Way on Ikorodu Road, the Service Lane will be available for use by Motorists without any hassle.

In addition, in order to reduce inconvenience and travel time before and during the procession/rally, Motorists can make use of the following:

IKORODU TO LAGOS /LAGOS-IBADAN EXPRESSWAY TO LAGOS/OSHODI, USE:

Old Toll Gate, Alapere, Ogudu, Iyana Oworo, Third Mainland Bridge and connect destination.

APAPA-OSHODI EXPRESSWAY TO LAGOS, USE:

OshodiBridge, Anthony Bridge, Gbagada, Iyana Oworo, Third Mainland bridge to connect destinations

OJUELEGBA –SURULERE, USE:

Lawanson -Itire Road, OgunlanaDrive , Akerele, ShittaRoundabout,

(a) Adeniran Ogunsaya, Bode Thomas

(b) Masha, Adelabu, Census , Babs Animashaun, Bode Thomasor (Doyin, Eric Moore, Abebe Village (Nigerian Breweries), Costain and connect destination

(c)Masha, Kilo

COSTAIN SURULERE USE:

(a) Costain, iponri, Iponri Estate, Bode Thomas and connect destination

(b) Costain, Abebe Village, Eric Moore, Doyin, Bode Thomas OR Babs Animashaun (Babs Animaghaun, Census, Adelabu —Masha) and connect destination

In order to reduce inconvenience, travel time, and ensure safety and security of all road users, adequate security and law enforcement personnel will be deployed along the entire dedicated routes to the stadium and alternative roads.

So, we humbly seek the support and cooperation of all road users, and apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.