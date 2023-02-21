Woman set self ablaze in Abeokuta over Lapo Loan repayment

A woman known as Mama Dada has reportedly committed suicide by setting herself ablaze in her apartment at Oke-Keesi, Itoko area of Abeokuta, Ogun State today around 2pm.

It was learnt from her neighbours that she was owing one of the microfinance institutions popularly known as ‘Gbomu le lantern’ a loan of seventy thousand naira (70k).

According to the CDA secretary popularly known as Elder Babawale said she’s owing the ‘Gbomu le lantern’ the sum of 70k, because she was unable to meet up with the payment she then sent her last born to buy fuel and also use style to discharge the small boy and she lock herself up inside the room and wet everywhere with petrol including herself and she burn herself inside.

An eyewitness, Rasheed Aina, who spoke with newsmen on Sunday, said that the woman was burnt beyond recognition, as the entire building was also razed.

A former member the micro-finance bank, who identified herself simply as Mrs Adeogun, stressed that ‘unprecedented embarrassment’ usually befell anyone who refused to pay back the borrowed money at the agreed date.

“If you refuse to pay them back at the agreed date, you will be treated like trash; you will be embarrassed in a big way, in a manner that your children will forever be ashamed of.

I know what I’m saying because I used to be a member of the group.

“One must be a member and a committed one at that before you can be given a reasonable amount of money.

Secretary of the Community Development Association (CDA), Mr Micheal Babawale, said that the deceased was owing the sum of N70,000, adding that because she was unable to pay back the money, she then sent her last born to buy fuel.

The remains of the deceased had been deposited at the State General Hospital, Ijaye, Abeokuta.