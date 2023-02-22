80-Yr-Old Woman Burnt To Death As Fire Guts Building

The Kwara State Fire Service has recovered the body of an 80-year-old woman who died in a building gutted by fire in Ilorin, the state capital.

Head of Media and Publicity department of the service, Hassan Adekunle, in a statement disclosed that the fire incident occurred at number 43 Adegboye Street behind the Federal Secretariat, Fate area, Ilorin East Local Government on Sunday, February 19, 2023.

According to the spokesperson, the fire was reported at about 3 pm.

The statement read; “The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained while it was confined to the first floor of the storey building where it originated from.

Out of 4 flats in the storey building, one flat was affected.

“Due to a delay in distress call, the raging fire has caused severe damage to the buildings and a woman of about 80 years old was recovered from the building and presumed dead before the spread of the fire was confined and eventually subdued. The Federal Fire Service was also in attendance.

“However, an earlier fire outbreak that engulfed a residential building at Olanipekun Hospital G.R.A, Opposite Oyeleke Memorial College Offa, Offa Local Government Kwara State, involved storey building of about 16 bedrooms, 8 bedrooms affected as a result of a power surge.

The total estimated property saved N62.8 million, while the total estimated property lost N17.2 million.”