America warns its citizens against parts of Nigeria…see list

The United States Embassy in Nigeria on Monday issued another travel advisory to American citizens in Nigeria not to travel to some parts of the country.

This advice was an updated travel advisory alert titled “Reissued with updates to staffing and do not travel areas.”

The embassy warned Americans in Nigeria not to travel to Borno, Yobe, Kogi, and northern Adamawa states due to terrorism and kidnapping.

“Bauchi, Gombe, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, and Zamfara states due to kidnapping

“Coastal areas of Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta, and Rivers states (with the exception of Port Harcourt) due to crime, kidnapping, and maritime crime.”

The embassy said it had limited ability to provide emergency services to American citizens in many parts of Nigeria due to insecurity.

It said violent crimes, common across the country, was often targeting of dual nationals who had returned to Nigeria.

“Violent crime – such as armed robbery, assault, carjacking, kidnapping, hostage taking, banditry, and rape – is common throughout the country.

“Kidnappings for ransom occur frequently, often targeting dual national citizens who have returned to Nigeria for a visit, as well as US citizens with perceived wealth.

“Kidnapping gangs have also stopped victims on interstate roads.

Terrorists continue plotting and carrying out attacks in Nigeria.

“Terrorists may attack with little or no warning, targeting shopping centres, malls, markets, hotels, places of worship, restaurants, bars, schools, government installations, transportation hubs, and other places where crowds gather.

“Terrorists are known to work with local gangs to expand their reach,” the embassy said.