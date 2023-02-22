Atsu’s body arrives Ghana, How he nearly missed death

Christan Atsu should still be alive !..If and if only he had decided against the decision he made to cancel his flight.

Adding to the tragedy of his death,is the painful fact that Atsu cancelled a flight out of Turkey a matter of hours before the earthquake struck at 4am on 6 February.

He had scored an added-time winner in the Super Lig fixture against Kasimpasa on 5 February and decided to postpone a trip to see family abroad.

There were heartbreaking scenes on Sunday night as the coffin carrying Christian Atsu’s body landed at Accra airport in his native Ghana.

The winger, who spent time at Chelsea, Everton and Newcastle, was pronounced dead at the age of 31 at the weekend. His body was found 12 days after an earthquake rocked Turkey – where he played for top-flight club Hatayspor – and Syria, leading to the destruction of his apartment building in Antakya.

Atsu’s body was flown to his homeland on Sunday and the plane was met by Ghana’s vice-president, Mahamudu Bawumia, and a large detail of soldiers.

As one of his country’s leading athletes and a kind-hearted philanthropist, Atsu was a hugely popular figure among Ghanaians, and dozens of mourners turned out to pay their respects to him.

The former Premier League star’s coffin was draped in the national flag and carried by six soldiers before his body was taken to a military hospital mortuary.

A funeral is expected to take place in the coming days to mark a loss described as “a very painful one” by Bawumia.

Discussing the harrowing 12-day wait before Atsu’s body was found, the vice-president added:

“We hoped against hope, every day that passed, we prayed and prayed. But alas, when he was found, he was no more.”

The coffin containing the remains of former Ghana international football player Christian Atsu

Christian Atsu’s coffin was draped in the Ghanaian flag and carried by six soldiers

Atsu is survived by his wife, Marie-Claire Rupio, and their three children. His family were in attendance at St James’ Park on Saturday evening as Newcastle – whom he made 121 appearances for – and Liverpool paid tribute to him with a minute’s silence ahead of their Premier League fixture.

The body of former Ghana international Christian Atsu has been found after a devastating earthquake in Turkey, local media reported Saturday, quoting his manager.

Atsu, 31, was caught up in a 7.8-magnitude quake that rocked Turkey and Syria on February 6, killing more than 43,000 people in both countries.

There were initial reports the former Chelsea and Newcastle player had been rescued a day after the quake, but these turned out to be false.

His manager in Turkey, Murat Uzunmehmet, told DHA news agency on Saturday that his body had been found under the rubble in the Turkish southern province of Hatay.

“We have reached his lifeless body. His belongings are still being removed. His phone was also found,”.

Ghana’s ministry of foreign affairs said it had “received the unfortunate news”.

“The elder brother and twin sister of Christian Atsu and an officer of the (Ghanaian) embassy were present at the site when the body was recovered,” the ministry said in a statement.

Ghana said it was working with the Turkish government to organise the transport of the body back to Atsu’s home country for burial.

Midfielder Atsu spent four seasons at Chelsea before a permanent transfer to Newcastle in 2017.

He signed last September for Turkish Super Lig side Hatayspor.

Chelsea issued a statement declaring, “It is with enormous sadness that Chelsea Football Club receives the news that Christian Atsu is confirmed as one of the many victims of the dreadful earthquake in Turkey and Syria.”

Newcastle also paid hommage to “a talented player and a special person”.

The club added, “He will always be fondly remembered by our players, staff and supporters.

“Initially joining on loan, he played a key role in the Magpies squad that secured the Championship title in 2017 before making a permanent move to help us establish our place back in the Premier League.”

Search and rescue workers found Atsu’s body where he was staying at Ronesans Residence, a block of high-rise luxury flats that toppled over in Antakya city in Hatay.

Turkish police arrested the building’s contractor at Istanbul airport last week as he appeared to be heading to Montenegro, according to state news agency Anadolu.