Atsu’s wife in tears after emotional tribute ahead of Newcastle vs Liverpool

Christian Atsu’s wife and three children visited St James’ Park on Saturday evening to pay tribute to the late Ghana international
His wife Marie-Claire Rupio and his three children – two boys and a girl – were invited to the Liverpool game to pay tribute to the late star. The winger played 121 games for Newcastle during a five-year spell.

As Newcastle fans applauded their former hero, Marie-Claire was spotted fighting back the tears and consoling her two sons. Liverpool fans joined in with the tribute by singing ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ to show support to those grieving Atsu’s passing

Former Newcastle winger Christian Atsu was killed in the devastating earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria on February 6 – leaving behind a wife and three children

