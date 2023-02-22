Citizens Lament Smell Of CBN’s Old recirculated, mutilated N200 Notes

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has confirmed it has released more N200 notes to banks to dispense to members of the public.

But the apex bank was silent on how much of the N200 banknotes it released.

However, most of the N200 released to the banks are old mutilated notes collected from the public at the peak of the cash swap programme.

Like many others, a Pharmacist identified as Pharaoh, via his Twitter handle on Monday lamented about the poor condition of the N200 old notes he received from a bank.

He claimed that the N200 notes he received from the bank were so dirty and smelled bad that he had to wash his hands.

He said, “ See how bad this money is. The money smells. Like it smells so bad. I just have to wash my hands. Like I am holding this note, I have to wash my hands. The money stinks”

A staff of the CBN said the volume of N200 notes in circulation has increased following last week’s directive by President Muhammadu Buhari that the banknote be re-circulated.

The staff, who refused to be named because he is not authorised to speak, said “both old and new N200 notes were released into the system over the weekend.”

He said the CBN branches across the States “received the banknotes over the weekend and by Monday morning had started releasing them to the commercial banks.”

He insisted the banks have received enough N200 notes to dispense through their ATMs.

He refused to mention the exact amount released to the banks for one to determine if that was enough.

Another staff of the CBN said, “There are more N200 notes in circulation now than there was last week.”

Members of the public, he said, “will start seeing the N200 in a couple of days in both old and new forms because the banks have been adequately fed with the banknotes and they are expected to dispense them to the public”.

Many banks at Garki Areas 7 and 8 Abuja attracted large crowds waiting to use the ATMs.